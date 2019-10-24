Global Pay TV Databook 2019

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pay TV Databook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pay TV subscribers increased by 26 million in 2018 across 138 countries. This took the number of pay TV subscribers beyond 1 billion.



IPTV added 42 million subscribers in 2018 alone to take its total to 257 million. IPTV overtook pay satellite TV in 2018.



Satellite TV and pay DTT grew by 2 million and 1 million subscribers respectively in 2018. Digital cable TV added 7 million subs, but analogue cable TV shed 16 million subs - meaning a net loss for cable.



Cable TV accounted for half of all pay TV subscribers in 2018; down from three-quarters in 2010. IPTV increased its share of pay TV subscribers to a quarter in 2018. Satellite TV generated 22% of pay TV subscribers in 2018.



Global pay TV revenues peaked in 2016 at $205 billion. Revenues fell to $199 billion in 2018.

Pay TV Databook covers 229 pages in two parts:

A 15-page PDF giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings.

An excel workbook providing data (for each year from 2010 to 2018) for 138 countries, comparison and ranking tables.

