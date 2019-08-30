Global Payment Systems Payment Systems and Suppliers Report 2019 with Profiles of 38 Leading Suppliers

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Payment Systems Payment Systems and Suppliers Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Why Buy This Report?

Profiles of 38 leading suppliers with in-depth coverage of their solutions, implementation track record, product evolution, strategic focus & comprehensive user list by region.

Includes our industry recognized barometer for system sales performance Sales League Table for Payments Systems

5 Case Studies of successful implementations highlighting the Reasons and drivers for change, selection process, challenges and project impact. To be developed. Here we can put interviews with leading suppliers

Detailed market overview & insights from the author's industry experts

Complimentary 1 hour analyst / expert time with each report

If you are a Bank Tech team member, make the right supplier selection by reading this report. If you are a Supplier, understand the market better and be more competitive. If you are a Consultant, advise your clients more knowledgably. And if you are an Investor, use this to make the right investment decision.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market overview

2 Payment technology systems performance

3 Suppliers and systems profiled

3.1 Pelican (Formerly known as ACE Software Solutions Inc)

3.2 ACI Worldwide - Base24-eps, MTS, UP

3.3 NCR (Alaric) - Authentic

3.4 Allevo - qPayIntegrator

3.5 Aptys Solutions - PayLogics

3.6 Aqua Global Solutions - e2gen

3.7 Axway - Axway 5 Suite

3.8 B2 Group - GTS

3.9 Bottomline Technologies - Transac on Banking, Cash Management, Swift Connectivity, Messaging and Matching

3.10 BPC Banking Technologies - SmartVista

3.11 CGI - All Payments Solution

3.12 FIS (Clear2Pay) - Open Payment Framework

3.13 CMA Small Systems AB - RTS/X, BCS/X, DEPO/X

3.14 Commercial Banking Applications - IBAS Global Banking Factory

3.15 Compass Plus - TranzWare & TranzAxis

3.16 DXC Technology (CSC) - PTS, CAMS II

3.17 Fiserv (Dovetail) - Dovetail Payment Services Hub

3.18 FIS - Connex, IST/Switch, Data Navigator, IST/Clearing, IST/MAS, Fraud Navigator, Liability Manager, EnterpriseView, Cortex, CSF

3.19 Finastra- Global PayPlus

3.20 FSS - FSS Payment Gateway, Card Management Suite, Merchant Management Solutions, Recon

3.21 IBIS Management Associates - Alchemy Payment Processing Suite

3.22 IBM - WebSphere Business Integration for Financial Networks (WBI-FN), Financial Transaction Manager (FTM)

3.23 iGTB - Intellect Payments, Intellect Cards

3.24 Intrasoft International - iCOMPay

3.25 Microsoft - BizTalk

3.26 Finastra (Misys) - Misys Payment Portal, Misys Cash Portal, Misys Payment Manager

3.27 Montran Corporation - Montran Suite

3.28 OpenWay - Way4

3.29 Oracle FSS - Flexcube Payments

3.30 Pegasystems - Smart Suite

3.31 ProgressSoft- PS-ECC Suite, PS-SIG Suite, PS-eTrade, PS-ACH, PS-Mpay

3.32 Profile Software

3.33 SAP - SAP Payment Engine

3.34 Sentenial - , Origix Corporate, Origix IP, Nuapay

3.35 Sopra Steria - Sopra Banking Platform Payments

3.36 Swift - Alliance Messaging Hub (AMH)

3.37 TCS - Bancs Payments

3.38 Tieto - Tieto Payments Suite, ProSwitch

3.39 Volante Technologies

3.40 Yalamanchili - Narada

4 Interviews

4.1 Katharine Budd, Co-Founder, NOW Money

4.2 Fabian Flatz, CEO & Co-Founder, Telleroo

4.3 Guy Talmi, CMO, PayKey

4.4 Bruce Jennings, Strategy Director, EMEA Banking and Payments, FIS

4.5 David Dechamps, SVP, Digital Payments, Mastercard

5 Payments Industry Expert Views

