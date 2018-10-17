Global Payroll & HR Solutions & Services Market, 2016-2026 with 2017 as the Base Year

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Payroll & HR Solutions & Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global payroll & HR solutions & services market in terms of revenue over USD 43,430 million, expanding with a CAGR over 9.5% during the forecast period.



Payroll & HR solutions & services market report provides analysis for the period 2016 - 2026, wherein the period from 2018-2026 is forecast period and 2017 as base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market's growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said period.



The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that talks about the current nature and future scenario of the said market, key market indicators, end-user adoption analysis. Further, key market indicators included in the report provide the significant factors which are capable to define the market position of payroll & HR product.



Payroll & HR Solutions & Services Market: Scope of the Report



On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into cloud, on premise, and hybrid. Based on enterprise size, the payroll & HR solutions & services market is divided into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Based on solution, the market is categorized into software and services. The software segment is further fragmented into suite and standalone. The standalone sub segment is classified into payroll and compensation management, time and attendance management, compliance management, workforce management, claims administration, employee benefits management, hire management and others (tax management, report generation, etc.



On the basis of industry vertical, the payroll & HR solutions & services market is divided into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecom and IT, transportation and logistics, and others. The report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates supplementing the growth of the payroll & HR solutions & services market during the forecast period.



The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global payroll & HR solutions & services market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the industry.



This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the payroll & HR solutions & services market, and growth trends of each segment and region. It includes strategies of companies, financial information, SWOT analysis, and developments under the company profile section.



The key findings of the report Payroll & HR Solutions Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2026 are:

Payroll & HR solutions & services market is valued over USD 21 Million in 2017 and it is expected to reach around USD 43,439 Million at 2026, expanding with a CAGR over 9.5% during the forecast period.

in 2017 and it is expected to reach around at 2026, expanding with a CAGR over 9.5% during the forecast period. The increase in complexities payroll system due to government rules and regulations requires an efficient system for payroll operations. This factor drives the global payroll & HR solutions & services market

North America is expected to grow at the CAGR of 8% during the estimated period. The market witnesses a significant growth and holds a dominant share of the market during the forecast period

is expected to grow at the CAGR of 8% during the estimated period. The market witnesses a significant growth and holds a dominant share of the market during the forecast period U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the payroll & HR solutions & services market in North America owing to the presence of a large number of established key players, such as, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, NetSuite Inc., Workday Inc.

are anticipated to drive the growth of the payroll & HR solutions & services market in owing to the presence of a large number of established key players, such as, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, NetSuite Inc., Workday Inc. Rising popularity of the software and the growing awareness among enterprises regarding the benefits of implementation of HR payroll software is driving the market growth across Europe

The payroll & HR solutions & services market is expected to register high market growth in Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. The growth in Asia Pacific region is due to increase in number of enterprises during forecast period.

region during the forecast period. The growth in region is due to increase in number of enterprises during forecast period. A small and medium size enterprise dominates the global payroll & HR solutions & services market. According to World Bank, small and medium size enterprises accounts for more than 90% in 2017.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Market Taxonomy - Segment Definitions

2.2. Research Methodology

2.3. Assumptions & Acronyms Used



3. Executive Summary : Global Payroll & HR Solutions & Services Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction: HR software overview & Major HR software vendors

4.2. Technology/Product Roadmap

4.3. Key Industry Developments

4.4. Advantages of HR & Payroll Solutions

4.5. Market Dynamics

4.5.1. Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Opportunities

4.6. Key Trend Analysis



5. Global Payroll & HR Solutions & Services Market Analysis and Forecast, 2016 - 2026

5.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Mn )

5.2. Price Trend Analysis

5.3. Market CAGR Analysis By Region



6. Global Payroll & HR Solutions & Services Market, By Deployment

6.1. Overview and Definition

6.2. Key Segment Analysis

6.2.1. On Premise

6.2.2. Cloud

6.3. Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Deployment, 2016 - 2026



7. Global Payroll & HR Solutions & Services Market, By Enterprise Size

7.1. Overview and Definition

7.2. Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Enterprise, 2016 - 2026



8. Global Payroll & HR Solutions & Services Market, By Solution

8.1. Overview and Definition

8.2. Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Solution, 2016 - 2026

8.2.1. Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Software, 2016-2026



9. Global Payroll & HR Solutions & Services Market Analysis and Forecast, By Industry Vertical



10. Global Payroll & HR Solutions & Services Market, by Region



11. Competition Landscape



12. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), By Company (2017)



13. Company Profiles



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)

SAP SE

Sage Group plc.

Paychex, Inc.

Ramco Systems Limited

TMF Group Holding B.V.

Kronos Incorporated

Paycor, Inc.

Paycom Software, Inc.

Paylocity Corporation

Ultimate Software Group

Oracle Corporation

Jobvite, Inc.

Intuit Inc.

TriNet Group, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r57f2w/global_payroll?w=5

