Global Payroll Week Recognizes Payroll Professionals for Paying the World's Employees Accurately and On-Time

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Payroll Management Institute (GPMI) will host the second annual Global Payroll Week (GPW), 29 April - 3 May. The week recognizes payroll professionals around the world for their efforts to pay employees accurately and on-time, every time.

"Global Payroll Week celebrates global payroll professionals by encouraging worldwide recognition for their diligent, important work," said Dan Maddux, president of the Global Payroll Management Institute. "Payroll drives the financial engines that make the world's global economies work. GPW helps us work toward building better payroll organizations for today and the future."

This year's event also focuses on providing easy access to continuing payroll education. The Global Payroll Week schedule has grown from three complimentary webinars to five, features a new #globalpayweek social media challenge, and will offer multiple online engagement and networking opportunities throughout the week. The full schedule of GPW events can be found online on GPMI's website.

"Global payroll plays a crucial role in multinational organizations," said Mary Holland, CPP, global director of strategy, development, and training for GPMI. "Global Payroll Week is the time for global payroll professionals to highlight their contributions to their organization and celebrate the complex job they do each and every day."

Global Payroll Week aims to elevate the visibility of the global payroll industry and increase the global payroll professional's skill level through education, training, and networking opportunities. It is made possible with support from official sponsors: Immedis, Neeyamo, and Workday.

For more information about Global Payroll Week, its sponsors, and the different events happening each day, visit www.gpminstitute.com.

The Global Payroll Management Institute is a leading international community of payroll leaders, managers, practitioners, researchers, and technology experts. Visit GPMI online at www.gpminstitute.com.

SOURCE Global Payroll Management Institute

