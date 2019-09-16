Global PC Game Hardware Forecast 2019-2024: Enthusiast Desktop PC, Performance Desktop PC, Performance Laptop PC
Sep 16, 2019, 19:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PC Game Hardware Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Excel spreadsheet report provides 5-year PC Game Hardware Forecast.
Latest forecast May 2019
Data is broken out by type of PC which includes:
- Enthusiast Desktop PC: These are consumers manually adding some components themselves whether this is adding a high-end graphics card or building a PC system from scratch
- Performance Desktop PC: This is manufacturers who specifically sell gaming oriented desktop PCs
- Performance Laptop PCs: This is manufacturers who specifically sell gaming oriented laptop PCs
Five-year forecasts are broken out for the following regions:
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Scandinavia
- U.K.
- Italy
- Benelux
- Germany/CE
- Spain/Iberia
- France
- Russia/CIS
- Eastern Europe
- Other Europe
- MENA
- Oceania
- China
- Japan
- SE Asia
- Other Asia
