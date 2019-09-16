Global PC Game Hardware Forecast 2019-2024: Enthusiast Desktop PC, Performance Desktop PC, Performance Laptop PC

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PC Game Hardware Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Excel spreadsheet report provides 5-year PC Game Hardware Forecast.

Latest forecast May 2019

Data is broken out by type of PC which includes:

  • Enthusiast Desktop PC: These are consumers manually adding some components themselves whether this is adding a high-end graphics card or building a PC system from scratch
  • Performance Desktop PC: This is manufacturers who specifically sell gaming oriented desktop PCs
  • Performance Laptop PCs: This is manufacturers who specifically sell gaming oriented laptop PCs

Five-year forecasts are broken out for the following regions:

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Latin America
  • Scandinavia
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Benelux
  • Germany/CE
  • Spain/Iberia
  • France
  • Russia/CIS
  • Eastern Europe
  • Other Europe
  • MENA
  • Oceania
  • China
  • Japan
  • SE Asia
  • Other Asia

