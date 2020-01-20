Global PC Market Insights, 2019-2025: Trends Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Unit Shipment Forecasts, Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global PC Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The PC market will continue to decline over the forecast period.

This market insight covers the following:

Global market trend analyses - including market drivers and restraints.

Detailed unit shipment forecasts for the total PC market.

Competitive landscape, in terms of major participants and market share analysis.

The base year of the market insight is 2019, with forecasts running up to 2025. The research highlights key trends impacting the global PC market and outlines future implications.



Key Issues Addressed

Will the market continue to decline at its present rate over the forecast period?

Where does PC technology stand today? What are the primary challenges faced by vendors addressing this market? What are the drivers for and restraints to growth in this market?

What does the current competitive landscape look like? Will there be further consolidation over the next 4 to 5 years? Is the market attractive for mergers and acquisitions?

What are the revenue breakups by geographical regions? Which are the fastest growing regions?

Market saturation in developed markets is a significant barrier to growth. Brutal price competition and ongoing pressure from competing alternative devices negatively impact the long-term market outlook.

The PC market faces persistent challenges from rapidly changing consumer PC buying behaviour, elongated replacement cycles, and stiff competition from consumer devices such as smartphones and tablets. Uncertainties in US-China trade relations are also likely to dampen demand, especially among consumers and the small and medium businesses (SMB) segment, in 2019 and beyond.

The unit shipment for the global PC market is expected to decrease from 262.5 million in 2019 to 221.8 million in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.8 percent between 2019 and 2025.

The emerging category of affordable portable PCs (including hybrids, 2-in-1s, and ultra-slim/convertibles), demand from the enterprise segment via Windows 10 upgrades, high-end gaming PCs, and the persistent traction of Chromebooks in the education segment continue to be prime growth drivers.

Going forward, market restructuring and vendor consolidation are anticipated as vendors consider limited PC growth potential and evaluate the market's future in the context of macro computing and mobility. The transition toward mobile and cloud-based computing is inexorable and PC vendors are staying relevant by focusing on touch-based, thin, lower cost, and convertible designs that appeal to a broader spectrum of consumers as well as enterprises.

Windows 10 adoption is expected to continue at a brisk pace well into early 2020, as large corporations and SMBs race to complete their migration projects. Microsoft is forecast to hit its target of a billion Windows 10 devices in 2020, missing its initial goal by a couple of years.



Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Introduction

Regions Covered

Research Scope

Digital Media Value Chain Coverage

Drivers and Restraints - PC Market

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Forecast and Trends - PC Market

Forecasting Methodology

Unit Shipment Forecast

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Discussion

Market Share and Competitive Analysis - PC Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Structure and Tiers of Competition

Competitive Environment

Competitive Landscape Analysis

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Always-on PCs

Growth Opportunity 2 - Synergistic Acquisitions and Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 3 - Gaming PCs

Growth Opportunity 4 - Windows 10 Upgrades

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Conclusions and The Last Word

Conclusions

The Last Word - Predictions

