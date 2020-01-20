Global PC Market Insights, 2019-2025: Trends Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Unit Shipment Forecasts, Competitive Landscape
Jan 20, 2020, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global PC Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The PC market will continue to decline over the forecast period.
This market insight covers the following:
- Global market trend analyses - including market drivers and restraints.
- Detailed unit shipment forecasts for the total PC market.
- Competitive landscape, in terms of major participants and market share analysis.
The base year of the market insight is 2019, with forecasts running up to 2025. The research highlights key trends impacting the global PC market and outlines future implications.
Key Issues Addressed
- Will the market continue to decline at its present rate over the forecast period?
- Where does PC technology stand today? What are the primary challenges faced by vendors addressing this market? What are the drivers for and restraints to growth in this market?
- What does the current competitive landscape look like? Will there be further consolidation over the next 4 to 5 years? Is the market attractive for mergers and acquisitions?
- What are the revenue breakups by geographical regions? Which are the fastest growing regions?
Market saturation in developed markets is a significant barrier to growth. Brutal price competition and ongoing pressure from competing alternative devices negatively impact the long-term market outlook.
The PC market faces persistent challenges from rapidly changing consumer PC buying behaviour, elongated replacement cycles, and stiff competition from consumer devices such as smartphones and tablets. Uncertainties in US-China trade relations are also likely to dampen demand, especially among consumers and the small and medium businesses (SMB) segment, in 2019 and beyond.
The unit shipment for the global PC market is expected to decrease from 262.5 million in 2019 to 221.8 million in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.8 percent between 2019 and 2025.
The emerging category of affordable portable PCs (including hybrids, 2-in-1s, and ultra-slim/convertibles), demand from the enterprise segment via Windows 10 upgrades, high-end gaming PCs, and the persistent traction of Chromebooks in the education segment continue to be prime growth drivers.
Going forward, market restructuring and vendor consolidation are anticipated as vendors consider limited PC growth potential and evaluate the market's future in the context of macro computing and mobility. The transition toward mobile and cloud-based computing is inexorable and PC vendors are staying relevant by focusing on touch-based, thin, lower cost, and convertible designs that appeal to a broader spectrum of consumers as well as enterprises.
Windows 10 adoption is expected to continue at a brisk pace well into early 2020, as large corporations and SMBs race to complete their migration projects. Microsoft is forecast to hit its target of a billion Windows 10 devices in 2020, missing its initial goal by a couple of years.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
Introduction
- Regions Covered
- Research Scope
- Digital Media Value Chain Coverage
Drivers and Restraints - PC Market
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
Forecast and Trends - PC Market
- Forecasting Methodology
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Discussion
Market Share and Competitive Analysis - PC Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Structure and Tiers of Competition
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Landscape Analysis
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Always-on PCs
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Synergistic Acquisitions and Partnerships
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Gaming PCs
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Windows 10 Upgrades
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
Conclusions and The Last Word
- Conclusions
- The Last Word - Predictions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gbq0er
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article