Global PCB Design Software Market to 2028 by Component, Type, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Operating Platform, Applications, User & Industry Vertical

The global PCB design software market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028.

Europe is expected to hold the second leading stance by attaining a market revenue of close to USD 601 Million by the end of 2028, up from around USD 359 Million in 2019.

A PCB design software is a printed circuit board designing software tool used by professionals, educators, hobbyists and others to prepare a schematic capture and PCB layout by component placement, routing, packaging design and verification to define the electrical circuits manufactured on a board.

These software tools are used by various industries including aerospace and defense, mobile devices, IT & telecommunication, electronics, healthcare & life science, automotive, transport & logistics, research & education, industrial controls automation, and others.

Factors such as the increasing applications of PCB in defense and automotive industries, growing implementation of advanced technologies, miniaturization of electronic devices, and the growing advancements in technology, are anticipated to drive the market growth. The market is further expected to grow up to around USD 1.97 Billion by the end of 2028.

The market is segmented by numerous segments and include segmentation by component, type, deployment, enterprise size, operating platform, application, user, industry verticals, and by region. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented into small & medium enterprises, and large enterprises, out of which, the large enterprises segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share and further grow with the highest CAGR of 7% approximately during the forecast period.

The market is also segmented on the basis of operating platform into Windows, MacOS, Linux, and others. Amongst these, the Windows segment is expected to hold the largest market share and further attain a revenue of over USD 1.6 Billion by the end of 2028, up from about USD 944 Million in 2019.

