Global PCB Industry Outlook to 2024 - Rising Wave of New Technologies Creating Significant Potential for Advanced PCBs in Smartphone and Automotive Applications
Jun 18, 2020, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global PCB Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The technologies in PCB market have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional low density to advance high density PCBs. The rising wave of new technologies, such as rigid-flex and HDI are creating significant potential for advanced PCBs in smartphone and automotive applications, and driving the demand for PCB technologies.
In PCB market, various technologies, such as rigid 1-2 sided, standard multilayer, flexible circuits, rigid-flex, HDI/Microvia/build-up, and IC substrate are used in various applications. Increasing demand for PCB in the communication industry, growth in connected devices, and advancement in automotive electronics are creating new opportunities for various PCB technologies.
This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the PCB market. Some of the PCB companies profiled in this report include Zhen Ding Technology Holding, NOK Corporation, TTM Technologies, Unimicron Technology, Compeq Manufacturing, Young Poong Electronics, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Tripod Technology, and Ibiden Co.
The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global PCB technology by application, technology, and region as follows:
Technology Readiness by Technology Type
Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance
Disruption Potential by Technology Type
Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:
- Rigid 1-2 Sided
- Standard Multilayer
- Flexible Circuits
- Rigid-flex
- HDI/Microvia/Build-up
- IC Substrate
Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:
- Computer/Peripherals
- Communications
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial Electronics
- Automotive
- Military/Aerospace
- Others
Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- The Rest of the World
Latest Developments and Innovations in the PCB Technologies
Companies/Ecosystems
Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type
This report answers the following 9 key questions:
Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the PCB market?
Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in PCB market?
Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in PCB market?
Q.6 What are the latest developments in PCB technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?
Q.8 Who are the major players in this PCB market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this PCB technology space?
Company Profiles of Leading Players
- Zhen Ding Technology Holding
- NOK Corporation
- TTM Technologies
- Unimicron Technology
- Compeq Manufacturing
- Young Poong Electronics
- Samsung Electro-Mechanics
- Tripod Technology
- Ibiden Co.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v58wum
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets