Global PCB Industry Outlook to 2024 - Rising Wave of New Technologies Creating Significant Potential for Advanced PCBs in Smartphone and Automotive Applications

DUBLIN, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global PCB Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The technologies in PCB market have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional low density to advance high density PCBs. The rising wave of new technologies, such as rigid-flex and HDI are creating significant potential for advanced PCBs in smartphone and automotive applications, and driving the demand for PCB technologies.

In PCB market, various technologies, such as rigid 1-2 sided, standard multilayer, flexible circuits, rigid-flex, HDI/Microvia/build-up, and IC substrate are used in various applications. Increasing demand for PCB in the communication industry, growth in connected devices, and advancement in automotive electronics are creating new opportunities for various PCB technologies.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the PCB market. Some of the PCB companies profiled in this report include Zhen Ding Technology Holding, NOK Corporation, TTM Technologies, Unimicron Technology, Compeq Manufacturing, Young Poong Electronics, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Tripod Technology, and Ibiden Co.



The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global PCB technology by application, technology, and region as follows:



Technology Readiness by Technology Type



Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance



Disruption Potential by Technology Type



Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Rigid 1-2 Sided

Standard Multilayer

Flexible Circuits

Rigid-flex

HDI/Microvia/Build-up

IC Substrate

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Computer/Peripherals

Communications

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Automotive

Military/Aerospace

Others

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the PCB Technologies



Companies/Ecosystems



Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type



This report answers the following 9 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the PCB market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in PCB market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in PCB market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in PCB technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this PCB market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this PCB technology space?



Company Profiles of Leading Players



Zhen Ding Technology Holding

NOK Corporation

TTM Technologies

Unimicron Technology

Compeq Manufacturing

Young Poong Electronics

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Tripod Technology

Ibiden Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v58wum

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

