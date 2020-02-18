Global PCIe Switches Market: Rising Adoption in Military and Defense Electronic Systems to Drive Growth, States TMR

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Used in improving communications, managing data, and for military purposes, PCIe switches will see increase in demand over the period 2019 to 2027. It is pertinent to note here that introduction of Advanced PCIe 4.0 switches would also contribute massively to the growth of this market.

"Over the period, 2019 to 2027, the global PCIe switches market would chart an impressive growth rate of about 15% owing to a number of factors. The most prominent among them is the need to effectively manage data, which is one of the most valuable assets in this day and age", opines Transparency Market Research.

Key Findings of the PCIe Switches Market Study

Military and Defense to remain a lucrative category, contributing significantly to the growth of global PCIe switches market over the forecast period

to remain a lucrative category, contributing significantly to the growth of global PCIe switches market over the forecast period Gen3 switches to witness high adoption owing to their ability to be configured in multi host mode using ports and lanes

to witness high adoption owing to their ability to be configured in multi host mode using ports and lanes Market would see growth owing to increase in use in server, storage and GPGPU architecture

PCIe Switches Market: Key Driving Factors

The global PCIe switches market is set to see impressive growth over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, owing to a number of factors. As per Transparency Market Research, use in these switches in defense electronic systems would be a major growth driver. This is because they play a critical role in ground control stations, surveillance applications, avionics computers, and unmanned system payloads, owing to enhanced security, reliability and flexibility they bring about. Additionally, they also help with handling of operations that require greater bandwidth and fast speed. Other factors that will help the market grow include:

Increase in research and development in large display technology, that is pushing media and entertainment industry in particular towards higher demand for video wall controllers

Increase in demand for these switches, arising due to increase in demand for data storage and cloud computing is also helping the global PCIe switches market to grow over the forecast period

New generation technologies, marking the market landscape, are propelling it onto a high growth curve, smoothening creases in data management

Key Impediments for PCIe Switches Market Players

As per Transparency Market Research, while the growth trajectory of the global PCIe switches market would be high, there would be certain restraints hampering adoption of these switches. An overview is provided below:

Crosstalk, impedance mismatch, and presence of noise in signals experienced during data transfer, due to high speed and better performance leads to low adoption rate of PCIe switches

Signal quality is also impacted by presence of environmental noise and long distance

Technological advancement to counteract restraints in the future, would propel market to growth

PCIe Switches Market: Region-wise Analysis

Asia Pacific and North America to lead market growth in the global PCIe switches market over the forecast period

and to lead market growth in the global PCIe switches market over the forecast period Growth in North America to be attributable to presence of major market players, known for pro-activeness and a keen focus on technological development

to be attributable to presence of major market players, known for pro-activeness and a keen focus on technological development The Asia Pacific (APAC) region will owe its growth over the forecast period to a large number of cloud providers marking the regional landscape

Competition Landscape

As per Transparency Market Research, technology forms the key factor behind growth in market share of individual players as well as the market at large. Thus, to attract more consumers, player would focus on developing technologically advanced products over the forecast period.

An instance of this focus on product development via innovation was witnessed in 2019 with the launch of Switchtec PSX Gen3 PCIe – a programmable storage switch introduced by Microsemi Corp. It features low latency fabric connectivity, and high performance. Similarly, in the year 2017, the first ever packet switches that were automotive qualified to AEC – Q100 grade 3 were launched by Diodes Incorporated - PI7C9X2G304SLQ and PI7C9X2G404SLQ.

The key companies in global PCIe switches analyzed by Transparency Market Research include are Broadcom, Maxim Integrated, STMicroelectronics, Microchip Technology Inc., On Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, Microsemi Corp., Toshiba Corporation, Diodes Incorporated, and Texas Instruments Incorporated, among others. The detailed profiles include key strategies, financials, recent developments, and product portfolio.

Transparency Market Research has segmented the PCIe Switches market based on battery type, application, and region.

PCIe Switches Market, by Battery Type

Gen1

Gen2

Gen3

Gen4

Gen5

PCIe Switches Market, by Application

Data Centers

Communications

Military & Defense

Industrial

Others

PCIe Switches Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.



Italy



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan



China



India



Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

