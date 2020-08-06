Global PD-L1 NSCLC Market: Insights, Epidemiology, Drugs and Players (2017-2030)

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Programmed Death-Ligand 1 (PD-L1) Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)-Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the PD-L1 NSCLC, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the PD-L1 NSCLC market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



The market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, PD-L1 NSCLC market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted PD-L1 NSCLC market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current PD-L1 NSCLC treatment practices/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.



Epidemiology



PD-L1 NSCLC Epidemiology division provides the insights about historical and current PD-L1 NSCLC patient pool and forecasted trend for each seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



The total NSCLC cases of patients by PD-L1 genetic biomarkers in the 7MM were observed to be 242,014 in 2017 which is expected grow during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted PD-L1 NSCLC Epidemiology[segmented as Total Incident Cases of NSCLC, Total Incident Cases of NSCLC Patients by Histology, Total Diagnosed Cases of NSCLC Patients by Stages, Total PD-L1-NSCLC Cases of Patients, and Treated PD-L1-NSCLC Patient Pool of NSCLC]scenario of PD-L1 NSCLC in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Drug Chapters



Drug chapter segment of the PD-L1 NSCLC report encloses the detailed analysis of PD-L1 NSCLC marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the PD-L1 NSCLC clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Marketed Drugs



Keytruda (pembrolizumab): Merck



Keytruda is a PD-1 blocking antibody. It is mainly used for cancers that are advanced, have spread to other parts of the body or are not responding to other treatments. In some cancers, it is only given to patients whose tumors produce high levels of a protein known as PD-L1. This drug is also used to help prevent cancer from coming back after patients had surgery. It is approved for multiple types of cancer.



Keytruda is also approved as a single agent for the treatment of patients with metastatic NSCLC whose tumors express PD-L1 (TPS 1%) as determined by an FDA-approved test, with disease progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy. Patients with EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations should have disease progression on FDA-approved therapy for these aberrations prior to receiving Keytruda.



Imfinzi (Durvalumab): AstraZeneca



Imfinzi is a human monoclonal antibody that binds to PD-L1 and blocks the interaction of PD-L1 with PD-1 and CD80, countering the tumor's immune-evading tactics and releasing the inhibition of immune responses. This product is given by intravenous infusion is approved in unresectable, Stage III NSCLC after chemoradiation therapy in the US, Japan, across the EU and in many other countries, based on the Phase III PACIFIC trial.



Opdivo (Nivolumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb



Opdivo by Bristol-Myers Squibb is a human immunoglobulin (Ig) G4 monoclonal antibody directed against the negative immunoregulatory human cell surface receptor PD-1, with immune checkpoint inhibitory and antineoplastic activities. It is a prescription medicine used to treat people with unresectable or metastatic melanoma, metastatic NSCLC, SCLC, advanced renal cell carcinoma, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN), urothelial carcinoma, microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) metastatic colorectal cancer and hepatocellular carcinoma.



PD-L1 NSCLC Emerging Drugs



Canakinumab (ACZ885): Novartis Pharmaceuticals



Canakinumab is a product of Novartis Pharmaceuticals. This product was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with brand name Ilaris for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, which is a group of rare auto-inflammatory disorders. At present this product is being investigated for the treatment of NSCLC.



Canakinumab is an injectable human monoclonal antibody intended to bind to human interleukin-1 beta (IL-1 beta). Its mode of action is based on the neutralization of 1 signaling, resulting in suppression of inflammation in patients with disorders of autoimmune origin.



Avelumab (Bavencio): Merck KGaA and Pfizer



Avelumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody developed by Merck and Pfizer as a pharmaceutical drug for use in immunotherapy, originally for the treatment of NSCLC. Avelumab targets the PD-L1.Avelumab has also been shown to induce NK cell-mediated direct tumor cell lysis via antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) in vitro. In November 2014, Merck (Germany), and Pfizer announced a strategic alliance to co-develop and co-commercialize Avelumab.



Libtayo (Cemiplimab): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals



Libtayo is a fully-human monoclonal antibody designed as an immune checkpoint inhibitor of the programmed cell death protein-1 (PD-1), prescribed as monotherapy and combination therapy in first-line patients with advanced NSCLC. This drug is currently in two phase III trial recruiting patients in first-line NSCLC.



M7824 (Bintrafusp alfa): GlaxoSmithKline/Merck KGaA



M7824 (Bintrafusp alfa) is an investigational bifunctional immunotherapy that is designed to combine a TGF- trap with the anti-PD-L1 mechanism in one fusion protein, targeting both pathways aim to control tumor growth by potentially restoring and enhancing anti-tumor responses. This drug is currently in Phase I studies for solid tumors, as well as a randomized Phase II trial to investigate M7824 compared with pembrolizumab as a first-line treatment in patients with PD-L1 expressing advanced NSCLC.



Market Outlook



Currently PD-1/PD-L1 blocking antibodies therapy is recommended for the patients showing PD-L1 expressions. In recent years, immunotherapy has revolutionized and changed the standard of care in patients with NSCLC. Immune checkpoint inhibitors, fundamentally those that act by blocking PD-1 and its ligand, the PD-L1, have emerged as novel treatment strategies in NSCLC, demonstrating undoubted superiority over chemotherapy in terms of efficacy.



Treatments for patients with advanced NSCLC are palliative, and thus intended to prolong survival and preserve quality of life for as long as possible, while minimizing the side effects due to treatment. Immune checkpoint inhibitors targeting either programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) or programmed cell death ligand 1 (PD-L1) have become routinely part of the clinical approach for management of NSCLC. Specifically, patients with PD-L1 expression 50% are typically offered monotherapy with the anti-PD-1 antibody pembrolizumab, although some with rapidly progressing or very extensive disease may be treated with a platinum doublet chemotherapy plus pembrolizumab. For patients with PD-L1 expression < 50%, the combination of a platinum-doublet chemotherapy and pembrolizumab is standard. Choice of chemotherapy, for those receiving it is mainly influenced by histology.



So, treatment approach of PD-L1 expressed NSCLC is mainly depend on the use of immune checkpoint inhibitors, but to increase the efficacy of the treatment several companies are developing combinational products for the treatment of PD-L NSCLC.



Key Findings



According to the publisher PD-L1 NSCLC market in the 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2017-2030. The therapeutic market of PD-L1 NSCLC in seven major markets was found to be USD 6,536 million in 2017 which is expected to increase during study period (2017-2030).



The United States Market Outlook



In 2017, the total market size of PD-L1 NSCLC therapies was found to be USD 3,714 million in the United States which is expected to increase in the study period (2017-2030).



EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook



In 2017, the total market size of PD-L1 NSCLC therapies was found to be USD 1,842 million in the EU-5 countries which is expected to increase in the study period (2017-2030).



Japan Market Outlook



The total market size of PD-L1 NSCLC therapies in Japan was found to be USD 980 million in 2017.



Pipeline Development Activities



The drugs which are in pipeline include:

Canakinumab (ACZ885) (Novartis Pharmaceuticals): Phase III

Opdivo (nivolumab) Ipilimumab (Bristol-Myers Squibb):Phase III

Imfinzi(durvalumab) Tremelimumab (AstraZeneca): Phase III

M7824 (Bintrafusp alfa) (GlaxoSmithKline/Merck KGaA): Phase III

Libtayo (Cemiplimab) (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals): Phase III

Avelumab (Bavencio)(Merck KGaA and Pfizer): Phase III

Key Points

Bristol-Myers Squibb,Opdivo in combination withYervoy(ipilimumab) got Priority Review by the US FDA for the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic or recurrent NSCLC with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations. The US FDA has granted the application Priority Review with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of May 15, 2020 .

. Also, in April 2020 , the US FDA granted Priority Review to the combination of Opdivo plus Yervoy with limited chemotherapy as a first-line treatment of patients with metastatic or NSCLC who have noEGFR orALKgenomic tumor aberrations. The Prescription Drug-Free User Act target action date is set as August 6, 2020 , and the combination was granted Fast Track designation.

, the US FDA granted Priority Review to the combination of Opdivo plus Yervoy with limited chemotherapy as a first-line treatment of patients with metastatic or NSCLC who have noEGFR orALKgenomic tumor aberrations. The Prescription Drug-Free User Act target action date is set as , and the combination was granted Fast Track designation. AstraZeneca is also investigating this product ina broad development programin combination with tremelimumab, an anti-CTLA4 monoclonal antibody and potential new medicine, as a treatment for patients with NSCLC, SCLC, and several other types of cancers.

Avelumab has also been shown to induce NK cell-mediated direct tumor cell lysis via antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) in vitro. In November 2014 , Merck ( Germany ), and Pfizer announced a strategic alliance to co-develop and co-commercialize Avelumab.

Drugs Uptake



Keytruda is expected to major share from the overall market of PD-L1 NSCLC due to physician's familiarities and established clinical profile. On the other hand, Opdivo is expected to take second highest share from the market due to its dominancy in second-line line setting.



Access and Reimbursement Scenario



As per the recommendation of some drugs by NICE which are approved for NSCLC, theaccess and reimbursement scenario for therapies in the UK are listed as:

In July 2018 , Keytruda was recommended for, untreated PD L1-positive metastatic NSCLC in adults whose tumors express PD L1 (with at least a 50% tumor proportion score) and have no EGFR- or ALK-positive mutations.

, Keytruda was recommended for, untreated PD L1-positive metastatic NSCLC in adults whose tumors express PD L1 (with at least a 50% tumor proportion score) and have no EGFR- or ALK-positive mutations. In January 2017 , Keytruda is recommended for treating locally advanced or metastatic PD L1 positive NSCLC in adults who have had at least one chemotherapy (and targeted treatment if they have an EGFR- or ALK-positive tumor).

, Keytruda is recommended for treating locally advanced or metastatic PD L1 positive NSCLC in adults who have had at least one chemotherapy (and targeted treatment if they have an EGFR- or ALK-positive tumor). In May 2019 , Durvalumab is recommended for treating locally advanced unresectable NSCLC in adults whose tumors express PD L1 on at least 1% of tumor cells and whose disease has not progressed after platinum-based chemoradiation.

, Durvalumab is recommended for treating locally advanced unresectable NSCLC in adults whose tumors express PD L1 on at least 1% of tumor cells and whose disease has not progressed after platinum-based chemoradiation. It was stated by NICE that Atezolizumab +bevacizumab is recommended for metastatic NSCLC in adults who have not had treatment for their metastatic NSCLC before and whose PD-L1 tumor proportion score is between 0% and 49%.

KOL - Views



To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME's opinion working in PD-L1 NSCLC domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps to understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or PD-L1 NSCLC market trend. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



We perform Competitive and Market Intelligence analysis of the PD-L1 NSCLC Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools that includes - SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of PD-L1 NSCLC, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into thePD-L1 NSCLC epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for PD-L1 NSCLC is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of PD-L1 NSCLC market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global PD-L1 NSCLC market.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, PD-L1 NSCLC market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence PD-L1 NSCLC R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

Major players are involved in developing therapies for PD-L1 NSCLC. Launch of emerging therapies, will significantly impact the PD-L1 NSCLC market.

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for PD-L1 NSCLC.

In-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Companies Mentioned

AstraZeneca

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Genentech

GlaxoSmithKline

Hoffmann-La Roche

Merck

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8lr9uh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

