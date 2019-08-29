Global Pea Protein Market to 2024: Growing Trend of Vegan- and Vegetarianism Driving Growth
Aug 29, 2019, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pea Protein Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pea protein market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024
The growing trend of vegan- and vegetarianism is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Since the consumption of red meat has been linked to the development of several heart-related diseases, it is encouraging consumers to seek non-meat protein options. Products containing pea protein have thus become a preferred choice for such consumers as it is an ideal alternative to meat-based sources of protein.
Furthermore, it is gluten- and dairy-free owing to which it serves as a suitable option for people who suffer from lactose intolerance or gluten allergy. It also forms an integral part of several weight-management and sports nutrition products which are becoming popular among health-conscious consumers.
Moreover, rising disposable incomes leading to rising health and wellness expenditures is also driving the market growth.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global pea protein market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global pea protein industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global pea protein industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global pea protein industry?
- What is the structure of the global pea protein industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global pea protein industry?
- What are the profit margins in the global pea protein industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Pea Protein Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Application
5.5 Market Breakup by End-User
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Isolates
6.2 Concentrates
6.3 Textured
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Dietary Supplements
7.2 Bakery Products
7.3 Meat Substitutes
7.4 Beverages
7.5 Others
8 Market Breakup by End-User
8.1 Retail
8.2 Institutional
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
13.1 Price Indicators
13.2 Price Structure
13.3 Margin Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Axiom Foods, Inc.
14.3.2 Cosucra-Groupe Warcoing
14.3.3 Nutri-Pea Limited
14.3.4 Roquette Freres
14.3.5 Shandong Jianyuan Foods Co., Ltd
14.3.6 Sotexpro SA
14.3.7 The Scoular Company
14.3.8 Naturz Organics
14.3.9 Fenchem
14.3.10 Glanbia Plc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p3r510
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article