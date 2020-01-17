Global Pectin Market to Register Over 7.6% CAGR Up to 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pectin market research studies the types of application (food & beverages: jams, dairy, non-dairy beverages, confectionery), their type (high methylated ester pectin, low methylated ester pectin, and amidated pectin), their function (gelling agents, thickener, stabilizer, fat replacer and others), regional outlook, price trends, growth potential, competitive market share and provides forecasts for 2019–2025. Global Market Insights, Inc., forecasts more than a 7.6% CAGR for the worldwide pectin industry up to 2025.

Worldwide Pectin Market value is projected to surpass USD 1.8 billion by 2026

Driven by the growing need for plant-based ingredients, the global pectin market is projected to observe significant gains over the forthcoming years. Plant-based ingredients are witnessing this upsurge since they offer immense health benefits.

Pectin products help to control blood sugar levels. These products also help to maintain proper bowel health. Owing to these multiple benefits, pectin products are best suited for nutritional needs, which is likely to foster their market share in the coming years.

Along with health concerns, rising applications of the product in confectionery fillings and sweets would possibly augment the market outlook. Additionally, the increasing usage of pectin in fruit juices and milk drinks as a stabilizer would add up to the industry's expansion. Pectin helps decrease syneresis in marmalades and jams.

With respect to the raw material segment, apples have dominated the market outlook in recent years. The product is anticipated to witness similar growth in the forthcoming timeframe. This development is attributed to the use of apple pomace in production. Apple peel is one of the major wastes in preserve manufacturing. This peel contains about 1.3 percent of pectin. Apple peel yields more pectin in comparison to sugar beet and citrus peels. In addition, it has better gelling characteristics which further makes it a major raw material in the beverage and food market.

With reference to the geographical landscape, the Asia-Pacific pectin market is predicted to observe significant growth throughout the forthcoming years. Rapidly transforming customer lifestyles is the key factor augmenting the market outlook in the region.

In addition, the increasing demand for consumables that are organic in nature is likely to add up to the growth of the overall market trends. China would possibly lead the market expansion in the region. The country is among the largest producers of pectin. It is also observing mounting demand for health and wellness products due to the increasingly growing middle-class population. Furthermore, rising applications of citrus-based products in the cosmetics sector would further outline the market growth in the region.

Some of the key players in the pectin market includes Cargill, Dupont, Krishna Pectins Pvt Ltd, AEP Colloids, Silvateam S.p.a, CP Kelco U.S., Inc., TIC Gums, Inc. (Ingredion), Compania Espanola de Algas Marinas, S.A., Merck KGaA, Lucid Colloids Ltd., Herbstreith & Fox, Nikunj Chemicals, Pure Ingredients, Cifal Herbal Private Ltd, California Ingredients Inc, Calleva Ingredients Limited etc.

