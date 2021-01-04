Global Pediatric Vaccine Market 2020-2025 - Rising Number of Collaborations, Expansions, and Mergers

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pediatric Vaccine Market (2020-2025) by Vaccine Type, Technology, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pediatric Vaccines Market is estimated to be USD 45 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 74.5 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.6%.



Certain factors, such as the rising number of chronic diseases across the globe along with the initiatives taken by the Governments towards promoting vaccination have been major drivers of growth for the pediatric market. Additionally, increasing awareness about the importance of pediatric vaccination in the prevention of diseases is expected to fuel market growth.



However, the costs attached to immunization and the low level of accessibility in low-income countries restrain the growth of this market. The increasing availability of biosimilars at low rates is also creating hindrances for the market.



Segments Covered



By Vaccine Type, the Monovalent Vaccine is estimated to account for the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. It has been noted that many of the newly approved pediatric vaccines, as well as existing pediatric vaccines today, are monovalent vaccines, thus adding to the market growth.



By Technology, the Conjugate/Subunit Vaccines segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. It is due to the high immune response provided to the body by the vaccine to fight against specific types of microorganisms. Thus, the rising number of regulatory approvals for conjugate vaccines have been major promoters of growth.



By Application, the Infectious Diseases Segment holds the largest share due to rising global awareness about immunization against infectious diseases that cause death. An increase in the incidence of chickenpox, typhoid, cholera, measles, and hepatitis, etc. in infants results in high demand for immunization, which positively impacts the market.



By Geography, North America is anticipated to lead the market. The factors attributed to the growth of the market are the growing incidences of infectious diseases, availability of reimbursement schemes, new product approvals, and high spending and initiatives taken by the Government in the healthcare industry. The European market is also expected to grow due to the ease of operability, efficient resource planning, a large number of pharmaceutical manufacturers, and rising government funding.



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Grifols, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., AstraZeneca, Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Indian Immunologicals Limited, and CSL Limited.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases

Favorable Government Support in Promoting Vaccination

Growing Importance and Awareness of Immunization

Restraints

Cost of Immunization

Low Medical Coverage and Healthcare Services in Low-income and Middle-income Countries

Opportunities

Rising Number of Collaborations, Expansions, and Mergers

Technological Advancements in Vaccines

Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Compliance in the Development of Vaccines

Refusal of Immunization due to Low Awareness and Vaccines Shortages

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Pediatric Vaccines Market, By Vaccine Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Monovalent

6.3 Multivalent



7 Global Pediatric Vaccines Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Live Attenuated

7.3 Inactivated

7.4 Subunits

7.5 Toxoid

7.6 Conjugate

7.7 Other Technologies



8 Global Pediatric Vaccines Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Infectious Disease

8.3 Cancer

8.4 Allergies

8.5 Other Applications



9 Global Pediatric Vaccines Market, By Geography



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.4 Investments & Fundings



11 Company Profiles

11.1 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

11.2 Indian Immunologicals Ltd

11.3 AstraZeneca

11.4 Merck & Co. Inc.

11.5 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.

11.6 Pfizer Inc.

11.7 Sanofi SA

11.8 Seqirus (CSL Limited)

11.9 Sinovac Biotech Ltd

11.10 Grifols

11.11 Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

11.12 Cadila Healthcare Ltd

11.13 Panacea Biotec

11.14 Daiichi Sankyo

11.15 Johnson & Johnson

11.16 Astellas Pharma

11.17 Bristol-Myers Squibb

11.18 Novo Nordisk A/S

11.19 Eli Lilly and Co.

11.20 Abbott Laboratories



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rnc442



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

