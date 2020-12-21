Global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market to 2025 by Loan Type, Business Model, End User, Price Analysis, Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global peer to peer (P2P) lending market grew at a CAGR of around 25% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global peer to peer (P2P) lending market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Peer-to-peer lending, or P2P lending, refers to a monetary arrangement between two entities without the involvement of various financial institutions. It involves a borrower seeking unsecured personal, business or educational loans from investors that are seeking higher returns on their investments.



The transaction is conducted through a P2P lending platform that acts as an intermediary and risk mitigator between the two parties. It also facilitates multiple partner lending and borrowing for diversification of investments. In comparison to the traditionally used financing alternatives, P2P lending is prompt, paperless, offers higher returns, does not impact credit score and is more flexible.



Increasing digitization in the banking industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the emergence of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), especially in developing countries, is stimulating the market growth. These small-scale organizations require financing alternatives with minimal charging fees and convenient repayment options.



Apart from this, P2P lending platforms also eliminate the cost of establishing physical branches, staffing and maintenance, thereby gaining preference among the masses. Moreover, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread across the globe, P2P lending is gaining immense traction for obtaining unsecured loans to cover the treatment expenses.



Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of blockchain technology and smart contracts, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. They offer transparent and reliable lending and borrowing facilities that safeguard the welfare of all parties involved.



Other factors, including the growing student population requiring educational loans, along with increasing real estate lending, are anticipated to drive the market further.



