Global Peer2Peer Insurance Market Report 2018 - The Potential to Significantly Reshape the Insurance Landscape

New technologies, including Peer-to-peer (P2P) insurance, have the potential to significantly reshape the insurance landscape in the future.

A P2P insurance model is typically a small group of friends, family members or individuals with similar interests, who team up to contribute to each other's losses. In effect, each of the insured assumes responsibility for the entire group's risk profile. Each of the members are therefore motivated to keep their individual risk as low as possible to benefit the rest of the group.

There is a fine line between true peer-to-peer insurance with upfront or retro premiums, and membership clubs that offer insurance as the main part of the deal.







A new wave of peer-to-peer insurance using blockchain technology and self-governing models has recently emerged. Under the self-governing model, policyholders within the community collectively manage all insurance functions, such as setting policy rules, accepting new members, making and approving claims, and paying reimbursements.







Companies offer or plan to offer home, car, life, pet, health and other insurances in a new way.







The work done by traditional insurers- quotes, claims management, and administration can be handled by software and smart contracts.







Peer-to-Peer Insurance is accused of being just a modern take on the ancient principle of sharing risk. The market responds by claiming that the insurance industry has been known to be dull and ripe for disruption for a long time. If you look at what old and new insurers, large and small are now doing, this is utter rubbish.







More insurance companies are now competing directly with P2P insurance companies and start-ups.







Lemonade is high profile but is losing money, while others around the world vary from struggling to quietly successful.







Insurers and brokers need to know it the threat is real or not- and if they can borrow ideas and learn lessons from the newcomers.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Introduction







2. Global overview







3. Customer centricity







4. History







5. Key trends







6. Regulation overview







7. European Union







8. Country by country regulation

9. Business Models overview

10. How insurers make money





11. How brokers make money







12. How platforms make money







13. Payment systems







14. Claims







15 Customers







16. Distribution







17. Costs







18. Mutuals







19. Reinsurance







20. Innovation







21. Sharing economy







22. Social media







23. Reputation economy







24. Bitcoin







25. Technology







26. Blockchain technology







27. Blockchain and insurance







28. Blockchain Ireland







29. Smart insurance contracts







30. Decentralised autonomous organisations







31. Future

Companies Mentioned





Allied Peers

Axieme

Bandboo

besure

BitPark

BoughtByMany

Broodfunds

CommonEasy

Craolo

Cycle Syndicate

Darwinsurance

Decent

Dynamis

Fair Dee

First Club Insurance

Fo-Sho

Friendsurance

Gaggel

Gather

Glow

goBundl

Guevara

Huddle Insurance

Insbee

InsChain

InsPeer

Inspool

insureapeer

InsurePal

Intercare

Jetty

Jointly

KarmaCoverage

Laka

Lemonade

Lfn

Naked Insurance

N26

P2P Protect

PeerCover

PeersMutual Protection

PeerSure

Pineapple

Prince Insure

Quark Alliance

Quilt

Riovic

SHAcom

so-sure

teambrella

TongJu Bao

TribeCha

Tribe

Tribe Cover

Turtleneck

Unknown

Uvamo

Vernam

Versicherix

Vouch Insurance

Wecover

wekeep

Wesura

WorldCover

Zero

Zhongtuobang

