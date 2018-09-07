Global Peer2Peer Insurance Market Report 2018 - The Potential to Significantly Reshape the Insurance Landscape

News provided by

Research and Markets

16:00 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Peer2Peer Insurance Global 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New technologies, including Peer-to-peer (P2P) insurance, have the potential to significantly reshape the insurance landscape in the future.

A P2P insurance model is typically a small group of friends, family members or individuals with similar interests, who team up to contribute to each other's losses. In effect, each of the insured assumes responsibility for the entire group's risk profile. Each of the members are therefore motivated to keep their individual risk as low as possible to benefit the rest of the group.

There is a fine line between true peer-to-peer insurance with upfront or retro premiums, and membership clubs that offer insurance as the main part of the deal.



A new wave of peer-to-peer insurance using blockchain technology and self-governing models has recently emerged. Under the self-governing model, policyholders within the community collectively manage all insurance functions, such as setting policy rules, accepting new members, making and approving claims, and paying reimbursements.



Companies offer or plan to offer home, car, life, pet, health and other insurances in a new way.



The work done by traditional insurers- quotes, claims management, and administration can be handled by software and smart contracts.



Peer-to-Peer Insurance is accused of being just a modern take on the ancient principle of sharing risk. The market responds by claiming that the insurance industry has been known to be dull and ripe for disruption for a long time. If you look at what old and new insurers, large and small are now doing, this is utter rubbish.



More insurance companies are now competing directly with P2P insurance companies and start-ups.



Lemonade is high profile but is losing money, while others around the world vary from struggling to quietly successful.



Insurers and brokers need to know it the threat is real or not- and if they can borrow ideas and learn lessons from the newcomers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Global overview



3. Customer centricity



4. History



5. Key trends



6. Regulation overview



7. European Union



8. Country by country regulation

9. Business Models overview

10. How insurers make money

11. How brokers make money



12. How platforms make money



13. Payment systems



14. Claims



15 Customers



16. Distribution



17. Costs



18. Mutuals



19. Reinsurance



20. Innovation



21. Sharing economy



22. Social media



23. Reputation economy



24. Bitcoin



25. Technology



26. Blockchain technology



27. Blockchain and insurance



28. Blockchain Ireland



29. Smart insurance contracts



30. Decentralised autonomous organisations



31. Future

Companies Mentioned

  • Allied Peers
  • Axieme
  • Bandboo
  • besure
  • BitPark
  • BoughtByMany
  • Broodfunds
  • CommonEasy
  • Craolo
  • Cycle Syndicate
  • Darwinsurance
  • Decent
  • Dynamis
  • Fair Dee
  • First Club Insurance
  • Fo-Sho
  • Friendsurance
  • Gaggel
  • Gather
  • Glow
  • goBundl
  • Guevara
  • Huddle Insurance
  • Insbee
  • InsChain
  • InsPeer
  • Inspool
  • insureapeer
  • InsurePal
  • Intercare
  • Jetty
  • Jointly
  • KarmaCoverage
  • Laka
  • Lemonade
  • Lfn
  • Naked Insurance
  • N26
  • P2P Protect
  • PeerCover
  • PeersMutual Protection
  • PeerSure
  • Pineapple
  • Prince Insure
  • Quark Alliance
  • Quilt
  • Riovic
  • SHAcom
  • so-sure
  • teambrella
  • TongJu Bao
  • TribeCha
  • Tribe
  • Tribe Cover
  • Turtleneck
  • Unknown
  • Uvamo
  • Vernam
  • Versicherix
  • Vouch Insurance
  • Wecover
  • wekeep
  • Wesura
  • WorldCover
  • Zero
  • Zhongtuobang

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cbbt7t/global_peer2peer?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com  



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

15:45 ET Global $4.65 Bn Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System Market...

15:30 ET Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market 2017-2023: Market to...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global Peer2Peer Insurance Market Report 2018 - The Potential to Significantly Reshape the Insurance Landscape

News provided by

Research and Markets

16:00 ET