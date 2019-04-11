Global PEGylated Proteins Market Report 2019: Market is Expected to Reach US$1,018.177 Million by 2024 from US$627.549 Million in 2018

DUBLIN, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PEGylated Proteins Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PEGylated proteins market is expected to reach US$1,018.177 million by 2024 from US$627.549 million in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 8.40%.

Protein PEGylation is the covalent attachment of polyethylene glycol (PEG) groups to protein to enhance the activity of protein in vivo. The general idea behind protein PEGylation is to improve physical and chemical property of the protein and to enhance the bioactivity of conjugated protein.

PEGylated proteins offers advantages such as extended half-life, reduced toxicity, lower immunogenicity, and increase in proteolytic protection. PEGylated protein market is anticipated to show significant growth during the forecast period. Increase in adoption of PEGylated protein-based drugs due to increased stability and circulating half-life.

Rising R&D investment by the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies will also boost the growth of the PEGylated protein market. Rising adoption of PEGylated protein based to treat various chronic diseases will further drive the market during the given forecast period. However, failures during the drug development and rising recalls of the therapeutic drugs might hamper the growth of the PEGylated proteins market during the given time frame.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical region.



Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are JenKem Technology USA, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Merck KGaA among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Scope of the Study

1.3. Currency

1.4. Assumptions

1.5. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources

2.3. Validation



3. Key Findings of the Study



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities and Market Trends

4.4. Market Segmentation

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.7. Industry Regulations

4.8. Scenario Analysis



5. Global PEGylated Proteins Market Forecast by Type

5.1. Colony Stimulating Factors

5.2. Interferons

5.3. Erythropoietin

5.4. Recombinant Factor Viii

5.5. Monoclonal Antibodies

5.6. Others



6. Global PEGylated Proteins Market Forecast by Application

6.1. Oncology

6.2. Gastrointestinal Disorders

6.3. Hepatitis

6.4. Chronic Kidney Diseases

6.5. Multiple Sclerosis

6.6. Others



7. Global PEGylated Proteins Market Forecast by End User

7.1. Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

7.2. Research Institutes

7.3. Cros



8. Global PEGylated Proteins Market Forecast by Geography

8.1. North America

8.1.1. the U.S

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Others

8.2. South America

8.2.1. Brazil

8.2.2. Others

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. U.K.

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. Germany

8.3.4. Others

8.4. Middle East and Africa

8.5. Asia Pacific

8.5.1. China

8.5.2. India

8.5.3. Australia

8.5.4. South Korea

8.5.5. Others



9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

9.2. Strategies of Key Players

9.3. Recent Investments and Deals



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Celares Gmbh

10.2. Profacgen

10.3. Jenkem Technology USA

10.4. Merck Kgaa

10.5. Quiapeg Pharmaceuticals Holding Ab

10.6. Belrose Pharma Inc.

10.7. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.8. Creative Pegworks

10.9. Nof Corporation

10.10. Biomatrik Inc.



