Global People Analytics Leader Visier Announces Appointment of Ian McVey as SVP & General Manager of EMEA

VANCOUVER, BC AND LONDON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and on-demand answers for people-powered business, today announced the appointment of Ian McVey as Senior Vice President and General Manager for EMEA. McVey brings decades of experience in the EMEA market during a time of rapid expansion for Visier.

"We are excited to have Ian join our team at a point where Visier is seeing rapid growth and brand recognition across EMEA," said Ryan Wong, CEO and co-founder of Visier. "Ian's broad experience will be invaluable in helping to scale the great work the EMEA team has already done in this region, and help position Visier as the trusted advisor to help them weather increasing demands on their people and business."

"I have been incredibly impressed with what Visier has to offer," said McVey. "Organizations across EMEA are facing compound pressures of a looming economic recession, a continual risk of turnover and resignations, slow downs in job growth due to multiple global crises, and more. The demand for people data has never been more important, and Visier has unparalleled insights into the data that can drive true impact to the business. I am excited by the journey ahead for us all."

Prior to joining Visier, McVey most recently served as the CCO at HealthHero, Europe's leading telehealth provider, and was part of the executive leadership team that grew Qualtrics in EMEA through an acquisition by SAP and an IPO. He holds a Masters Degree in Engineering from the University of Oxford and an MBA from London Business School.

This appointment comes at a time of significant growth and success for Visier in EMEA, with customers including Royal DSM Cartier, and Merck KGaA adopting the company's pre-built solutions. Recently, at Visier's annual Outsmart event, AngloAmerican, The Lego Group and Standard Bank were recognized for their strategic accomplishments with people analytics and the Visier product. The company's insights have also been highlighted in leading regional outlets like HRDirector , Business Leader , and The Guardian for its research and thought leadership.

Additionally, Visier recently launched Visier People Cloud , combining people insights with business data and democratizing it to people managers, announced a strong Q1 finish , and acquired the assets of Yva.ai .

To learn more about Visier, visit www.visier.com .

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics, providing on-demand answers to people-powered businesses. Behind every great brand, product, or idea is the Human Truth, and the Visier People Cloud reveals the fundamental questions and actionable truths capable of elevating your employees—and your business—to new heights. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has 15,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like Adobe, BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, MerckKGaA, Uber, and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide.

For more information, visit www.visier.com .

