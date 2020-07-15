Global People Counting System Market (2020 to 2025) - Rising Demand for People Counting Systems in APAC Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "People Counting System Market by Type (Unidirectional, Bidirectional), Technology (Infrared Beam, Thermal Imaging, Video-Based), Offering, End-User (Retail Stores, Supermarkets, Shopping Malls, Transportation), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall people counting system market is expected to grow from USD 818 million in 2020 to USD 1,333 million by 2025; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.



Ongoing technological advancements in the retail industry, rising concerns for safety and security at public places, growing need for people counting systems in hospitality, sports and entertainment applications, and the surging demand for people counting systems to ensure the safety of people in public places and retail stores in the midst of COVID-19 are the major factors for the people counting system market growth.

Retail, supermarket, and shopping malls end-user to witness the highest CAGR in people counting system market during the forecast period.

The market for retail, supermarket, and shopping malls is expected to grow at a higher CAGR than other end users during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of various technologies such as digital marketing, people counting, analytics, omnichannel retail, and artificial intelligence in brick-and-mortar stores and shopping malls. People counting systems offer critical information about the footfall in a store, which helps store owners to take more effective business decisions. The increasing number of shopping malls in emerging economies such as Brazil, Hungary, Malaysia, South Africa, China, and India also plays a vital role in the growth of the people counting system market. Also, in countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the number of ongoing constructions for malls and smart buildings drives the growth of the people counting system market.

Video-based people counting systems to witness the highest CAGR in people counting system market during 2020-2025.

The video-based people counting system is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the overall people counting system market during the forecast period. The growth of the market for Video-based people counting systems can be attributed to its ability to offering accuracy of more than 95% with bidirectional counting abilities. They can be integrated with advanced analytical systems that help end-users for in-store analytics, dwell time measurement, queue management, and others.

North America is expected to hold a significant share of people counting system market by 2025.

North America accounted for the largest share of the people counting system market by 2025. The growth of this market attributes the presence of technologically advanced retail stores and shopping malls, stadiums, banks, and theme parks. Moreover, the presence of a large number of airports that highly require visitor counting and tracking solutions are expected to fuel the growth of the people counting market in the North America region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Market

4.2 Market, by Country

4.3 Market, by Technology

4.4 Market, by End User and Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Ongoing Technological Advancements in Retail Industry

5.2.1.2 Rising Concerns for Safety and Security at Public Places

5.2.1.3 Growing Need for People Counting Systems in Hospitality, Sports and Entertainment Applications

5.2.1.4 Surging Demand for People Counting Systems to Ensure Safety of People in Public Places and Retail Stores in the Midst of Covid-19

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Rapid Increase in E-Commerce Industry

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Inclination Toward Deploying Technologically Advanced People Counting Systems

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for People Counting Systems in Apac

5.2.3.3 Increasing Adoption of People Counting Systems in Transportation Sector to Maintain Safe Distance Between Passengers Due to Covid-19

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Reliable Results from Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-Based People Counting Systems

5.2.4.2 Reduced Manufacturing Capacity

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 People Counting System Value Chain

5.4 Adjacent Markets



6 People Counting System Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Unidirectional

6.2.1 Features Such As Low Cost and Durability Sustain Growth of Unidirectional People Counting Systems

6.3 Bidirectional

6.3.1 Bidirectional People Counters to Lead Market, in Terms of Size and Cagr, Due to High Adoption in Retail Stores, Supermarkets, and Corporate Offices

6.4 Impact of Covid-19 on Various Types of People Counting Systems

6.4.1 Most Impacted Type

6.4.1.1 Unidirectional

6.4.2 Least Impacted Type

6.4.2.1 Bidirectional



7 People Counting System Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Infrared Beam

7.2.1 Demand for Infrared Beam-Based People Counting Systems is on Rise Owing to Their Low Cost

7.3 Thermal Imaging

7.3.1 Thermal Imaging-Based People Counting Systems Are in Demand Owing to Their Capability to Operate in Dark Environments

7.4 Video-Based Technology

7.4.1 2D

7.4.1.1 Low Cost and Easy Installation Drives Growth of 2D Video-Based People Counting Systems

7.4.2 3D

7.4.2.1 High Accuracy and Compatibility with Wi-Fi Technology Spur Growth of 3D Video-Based People Counting Systems

7.4.3 4D

7.4.3.1 Technological Advancements in People Counting and Tracking Systems Accelerate Growth of 4D Video-Based People Counting Devices

7.5 Others

7.6 Impact of Covid-19 on People Counting Systems with Various Technologies

7.6.1 Most Impacted Technology

7.6.1.1 Others

7.6.2 Least Impacted Technology

7.6.2.1 Video-Based Technology



8 People Counting System Market, by Offering

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hardware

8.2.1 Thermal Cameras

8.2.1.1 Ability to Operate in Dark Areas with High Accuracy Drives Demand for Thermal Cameras in People Counting Systems

8.2.2 Infrared Sensors

8.2.2.1 Durability and Easy Installation Propels Demand for Infrared Sensors in People Counting Systems

8.2.3 Fixed Cameras

8.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Accuracy and Data Retrieval for People Counting Systems Drives Growth of Fixed Cameras

8.2.4 Fixed Dome Cameras

8.2.4.1 Increasing Demand for Capturing Entire Physical Locations of Airports, Libraries, and Museums Fuel Growth of Fixed Dome Cameras for People Counting Systems

8.2.5 Pan-Tilt-Zoom Cameras

8.2.5.1 Ability to Change Viewing Angle with Wide Range View Drives Demand for Pan-Tilt-Zoom Cameras in People Counting Systems

8.3 Software

8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Real-Time Visitor Traffic Analysis and Footfall Activity in Retail Stores, Museums, Libraries, and Sporting Venues Spur Growth of Software in People Counting System Market

8.4 Impact of Covid-19 on Various Offerings of People Counting Systems

8.4.1 Most Impacted Offering

8.4.1.1 Software

8.4.2 Least Impacted Offering

8.4.2.1 Hardware



9 Types of People Counting Systems Based on Mounting Platform

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Ceiling

9.3 Wall

9.4 Floor



10 People Counting System Market, by End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Retail Stores, Supermarkets, and Shopping Malls

10.2.1 Increasing Adoption of People Counting Systems in Retail Stores, Supermarkets, and Shopping Malls to Meet Demand for Understanding Consumer Behaviour

10.3 Transportation

10.3.1 Elevating Adoption of People Counting Systems in Fleet Management Fuel Market for Transportation

10.4 Corporate

10.4.1 Ongoing Demand for People Counting Systems in Libraries, Colleges, and Universities Spur Growth of Market for Corporate

10.5 Hospitality

10.5.1 Market for Hospitality Sector is Driven by Surging Demand for Enhanced Security and Heat Map Analysis

10.6 Banking and Financial Institutes

10.6.1 Need for Better Customer Experience Spurs Growth of Market in Banking and Financial Institutes

10.7 Healthcare

10.7.1 Increasing Need for Staff Optimization Drives Market in Healthcare Sector

10.8 Sports and Entertainment

10.8.1 Rising Safety Concerns and Growing Adoption of Queue Management Systems Spur Demand for People Counting Systems in Sports and Entertainment

10.9 Others

10.1 Impact of Covid-19 on Various End Users Adopting People Counting Systems

10.10.1 Most Impacted End User

10.10.1.1 Others

10.10.2 Least Impacted End User

10.10.2.1 Retail Stores, Supermarkets, and Shopping Malls



11 People Counting System Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Apac

11.5 Row

11.6 Impact of Covid-19 on Market for Various Regions



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2019

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Product Launches and Developments

12.3.2 Partnerships, Mergers, Contracts, and Collaborations

12.3.3 Acquisitions and Expansions

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.4.1 Visionary Leaders

12.4.2 Innovators

12.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.4.4 Emerging Players



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Hella Aglaia Mobile Vision Gmbh

13.1.2 Infrared Integrated Systems (Irisys)

13.1.3 Retailnext

13.1.4 Shoppertrak

13.1.5 V-Count

13.1.6 Eurotech

13.1.7 Axiomatic Technology

13.1.8 Countwise

13.1.9 Dilax Intelcom Gmbh

13.1.10 Iee S.A.

13.2 Other Key Players

13.2.1 Sensmax Ltd

13.2.2 Delopt

13.2.3 Xovis Ag

13.2.4 Iris Gmbh

13.2.5 Flir Systems

13.2.6 Sensource Inc.

13.2.7 Density

13.2.8 Vivotek Inc.

13.2.9 Clever Devices Ltd

13.2.10 Infodev Electronic Designers International Inc.

13.2.11 Traf-Sys



14 Adjacent & Related Markets

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Limitations

14.3 People Counting System Ecosystem and Interconnected Markets

14.4 Video Surveillance Market

14.4.1 Market Definition

14.4.2 Market Overview

14.4.3 Video Surveillance Market, by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services)

14.4.3.1 Hardware

14.4.3.2 Software

14.4.3.3 Service

14.4.4 Video Surveillance Market, by System

14.4.5 Video Surveillance Market, by Vertical

14.4.5.1 Commercial

14.4.6 Video Surveillance Market, by Region

14.5 Automated Passenger Counting System Market

14.5.1 Market Definition

14.5.2 Market Overview

14.5.3 Automated Passenger Counting System Market, by Technology

14.5.4 Automated Passenger Counting System Market, by Application

14.5.5 Automated Passenger Counting System Market, by Type

14.5.6 Passenger Information System Market, by Application

14.5.7 Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market, by Region



15 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ovk9u3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

