Global Peptide Cancer Therapeutics Market (2021 to 2026) - Drug Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight

This report provides insights into the potential application of peptide therapeutics and their mode of action in the management of different cancers. In addition to this, the report also provide data on the pricing, sales and dosage of the currently available peptide based therapeutics and the robust clinical pipeline which are expected to enter the market in next coming years. Moreover, the various key players which are indulging in research activities for the development of novel peptides is also added in the report.

Global Peptide Cancer Therapeutics Market, Drug Dosage, Price and Clinical Trials Insight 2026 Report highlights:

Global cancer Peptide Market Opportunity: > US$ 20 Billion By 2026

By 2026 Price, Dosage, Sales Insight On 22 Marketed Cancer Peptides

Global Peptide Cancer Therapeutics Clinical Trials Overview by Company, Country, Indication, Phase & Formulation

Comprehensive Clinical Insight On More Than 150 Cancer Peptides In Clinical Trials

Comprehensive Clinical Insight On More Than 20 Cancer Peptides Available In Market

Application of Peptides Therapeutics & Detection Methodology by Cancer

Over the past few years, there have been tremendous efforts for the development of novel cancer therapies which can enhance the target ability and specificity towards the cancer cells. The extensive research and development in this sector has enabled the researchers to utilize the therapeutic potential of small peptides in the management of cancer. The introduction of therapeutic peptides in the cancer therapeutic market has greatly transformed the paradigm of cancer treatment.

The peptide therapeutics market is currently thriving due to their various advantages over other available cancer therapies. The lower toxicity of peptides can be credited to both their low instance of interaction with other molecules not of interest and also their ease of metabolism into their component amino acid residues. Furthermore their ease of manufacturing has attracted several pharmaceutical companies. In addition to this, their remarkable property to cross the blood brain barrier has attracted the researchers for the development of potential peptides targeting the receptors of various cancers.

Currently, there are several peptide based drug which are available in the market and have shown positive results in the management of wide range of cancers. The increased interest of the scientists can also be justified by the rapid approval of first peptide based cancer vaccine for treatment of prostate cancer. Moreover, slews of new peptides with positive preclinical studies have entered the clinical trials and are expected to enter the market in next few years. It is expected that the drugs will show great clinical response in comparison to other available cancer therapies.

The global peptide cancer therapeutic market is going to flourish in next few years due to several favorable parameters including their high specificity, rising investments in drug discover and the increase prevalence of cancer incidences. Furthermore, the increase in collaborations and partnerships among the pharmaceutical companies for the development of novel drugs in the management of cancer is going to boost the market. Despite this, there are several challenges such as their high manufacturing cost, limited oral bioavailability and low resistance to cleavage by serum proteases which restrain their growth in market.

In terms of revenues, North America is currently holding the top position and is expected to dominate the global peptide cancer market. This is mainly attributed to the region's potency in healthcare and a strong presence of various peptide based cancer therapeutic drug manufacturers is supporting the growth of the market in North America. Moreover, the presence of top key players such as Novartis, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer also favors the growth of this region.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to register considerable growth over the forecast period owing to high untapped opportunities, low cost of raw material, growing base of companies providing outsourcing services, flourishing biotech industry, and increasing investments in the R&D sector. Cheaper cost of raw materials and patent expiration of blockbuster drugs boosting generic market is expected to provide significant growth opportunities shortly. In coming years, the cancer therapeutics market will witness increasing adoption of novel peptide therapeutics and will contribute to a major share in the overall market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Peptide Therapeutics

1.1 Overview of Peptide Therapeutics

1.2 Historical Perspective of Peptide Therapeutics

1.3 Classification Of Anti Cancer Peptides

2. Designing & Functioning of Peptide Drugs

2.1 Rational Design Of Peptide Therapeutics

2.2 Approaches for Plasma Half Life Extension

2.3 Emerging Peptide Areas & Technologies

2.4 Peptide & Protein Interaction

3. Significance of Peptides as Cancer Therapeutics

4. Targets for Therapeutic Peptides

4.1 Signal Transduction Pathways

4.2 Cell Cycle Regulation

4.3 Cell Death Pathways

4.4 Tumor Suppressor Protein

4.5 Transcription Factors

5. Peptide Drugs v/s Conventional Cancer Therapeutics

5.1 Peptide v/s Chemotherapy

5.2 Peptide v/s Monoclonal Antibody

5.3 Peptide v/s Gene Therapy

5.4 Peptide v/s Immunotherapy

6. Different Approaches of Peptides in Cancer Therapeutics

6.1 Hormonal Peptides

6.2 Peptide as Radionuclide Drug Carrier

6.3 Peptide Vaccines

6.4 Peptides as Cytotoxic Drug Carrier

6.5 Anticancer Peptides

6.6 Other Anticancer Drugs Closely Related to Peptides

7. Application of Peptides Therapeutics & Detection Methodology by Cancer

7.1 Colorectal Cancer

7.2 Lung Cancer

7.3 Pancreatic Cancer

7.4 Gastric Cancer

7.5 Breast Cancer

7.6 Prostate Cancer

8. Global Cancer Peptide Therapeutics Market Overview: Current Scenario

9. Global Peptide Cancer Therapeutics Clinical Trials Overview

9.1 By Company

9.2 By Country

9.3 By Indication

9.4 By Patient Segment

9.5 By Phase

9.6 By Drug Formulation

10. Global Peptide Cancer Therapeutics Clinical Trials Insight

10.1 Unknown

10.2 Research

10.3 Preclinical

10.4 Phase I

10.5 Phase I/II

10.6 Phase II

10.7 Phase II/III

10.8 Phase III

10.9 Preregistration

10.10 Registered

11. Marketed Cancer Peptides Clinical Insight by Company, Country & Indication

12. Marketed Cancer Peptides Drugs Insight - Availability, Cost, Dosage, Indication & Patent Insight

12.1 Firmagon (Degarelix)

12.2 Eligard (Leuprolide)

12.3 Lupron (Leuprolide Acetate)

12.4 Histrelin Acetate (Supprelin LA/Vantas)

12.5 Gonax (Degarelix Acetate)

12.6 Trelstar (Treptorelin)

12.7 Decapeptyl SR (Treptorelin Acetate or Pamoate)

12.8 Plenaxis (Abarelix)

12.9 Velcade (bortizomib)

12.10 Ninlaro (Ixazomib)

12.11 Kyprolis (Carfilzomib)

12.12 Romidepsin (Istodax)

12.13 PegIntron (PegInterferon alpha-2b)

12.14 Sylatron (Peginterferon Alpha-2b)

12.15 Zoladex (Goserelin)

12.16 Cosmegen (Dactinomycin)

12.17 Somatuline Depot (lanreotide)

12.18 Suprefact (Buserelin)

12.19 Octreotide (Generic)

12.20 Sandostatin (Octeriotide Acetate)

12.21 Bynfezia Pen (Octeriotide)

12.22 Mepact (Mifamurtide)

13. Role of Peptides in Cancer Immunotherapy

13.1 Overview

13.2 Peptide Vaccines for Immunotherapy

14. Neoantigen Vaccine: An Emerging Tumor Immunotherapy

14.1 Personalized Neoantigen Based Vaccine in Cancer

14.2 Clinical Progress & Future Prospects

15. Venom Peptides: New Era for Cancer Peptide Therapy

15.1 Relevance of Venom Based Peptide Therapeutics

15.2 Recent Clinical Trials & Future Growth Avenues of Venom Peptides

16. Advancements in Peptide Oncology Drugs

17. Global Peptide Cancer Therapy Market Dynamics

17.1 Favorable Market Parameters

17.2 Commercialization Challenges

18. Global Cancer Peptide Therapeutics Market Future Outlook

19. Competitive Landscape

19.1 Novartis

19.2 Amgen

19.3 Eli - Lilly

19.4 Merck

19.5 Pfizer

19.6 GlaxoSmithKline plc

19.7 Ipsen

19.8 Lonza Inc.

19.9 Roche

19.10 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

19.11 Teva Pharmaceuticals

19.12 Novo Nordisk A/S

19.13 PolyPeptide Group

19.14 AstraZeneca plc

19.15 Bachem Holding AG

19.16 Ferring Pharmaceuticals

