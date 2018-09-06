Global Peptide Therapeutics Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2024 - 101 Marketed Drugs with a $50 Billion Opportunity

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

PNS Pharma report on the Global Peptide Therapeutics Market provides an in-depth analysis of the burgeoning peptide market. The report provides an accurate insight into the growth of the market over the last few years with special emphasis on growth trends, price analysis of products, therapy cost per patient, and sales analysis of peptide therapeutics, followed by vital factors that might impact the market during the forecast period. The report finally concludes with future projections regarding peptide therapeutics across various segments which clearly indicate it to be one of the leading markets of the future.

Peptide based therapeutics are currently experiencing a renaissance in the global market with collective sales of more than US$ 20 Billion in 2017. Therapeutics such as Lantus, from Sanofi has recently managed to become a blockbuster peptide therapeutic with record sales of over US$ 8 Billion in 2017. Overall, the global peptide therapeutics market is expected to surpass US$ 50 Billion by 2024 from less than US$ 30 Billion in 2018. The overall market growth will be driven by the increasing research and development expenditure by pharmaceutical organizations along with rapid entry of multiple peptide based drug in the market.

As of 2018, more than 100 approved peptide therapeutics for various clinical indications are commercially available in the global market. Additionally, a robust clinical pipeline currently has more than 100 type of therapeutics in late stage of clinical development with more than 200 types of therapeutics in pre-clinical stage.

Epidemic increase in clinical indications such as obesity, type II diabetes along with complex disease like cancer are key driving factors of the global peptide therapeutics market. Involvement of global pharmaceutical giants in mass production of peptide therapeutics and impressive investment in their research and development in segments like oncology, genetic disorders, rare disease and autoimmune disease is further bound to make it one of the most active and lucrative market in the future.

Owing to the high prevalence of lifestyle disorders like type II diabetes and obesity, the US currently leads the global peptide therapeutics market by a significant margin; followed by the European Union. However, with the alarming increase in patient base, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to emerge as one of the fastest growing peptide therapeutics market by 2024.

On the basis of application of peptide therapeutics, the global market has been segmented by indications such as peptide drugs for cancer therapeutics and metabolic disorders, for cardiovascular drug and devices to central nervous system ailments. Apart from these diseases peptide therapeutics have been applied for infections, respiratory disorders to hematological disorders. Of these, metabolic disorders, immunological and cancer are presently the class of disease that ranks in the massive share in the revenue of the global peptide therapeutics market. Over 300 companies are involved in developing more than 200 peptide based drugs in more than 300 oncology projects.





Global Peptide Therapeutics Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2024 Report Highlight:

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Opportunity: More Than US$ 50 Billion

Cost Analysis & Market Insight into its Application

Dosage & Sales Analysis of Key Drugs

Global Peptide Drug Clinical Pipeline: 612 Drugs

Peptide Drug Application by Indication

Global Peptide Pipeline by Indication, Company & Phase

Marketed Peptide Drugs: 101 Drugs

Clinical Trials Insight by Peptide Classificatio

Key Topics Covered:





1. Emergence of Peptide Therapeutics: New Growth Frontier For Pharmaceutical Industry



1.1 Peptides as Drug Candidates



1.2 Why Need for Peptide Therapeutics?







2. Cusp of Small Molecules & Proteins



2.1 Peptides v/s Small Molecules



2.2 Peptides v/s Protein Biologics







3. Fundamentals of Peptide Therapeutics



3.1 Rational Design for Novel Peptides



3.2 Aspects of Regulatory Approvals







4. Peptide Therapeutics - Cost Analysis & Market Insight into its Application



4.1 Application of Peptides in Imaging



4.2 Application of Peptides in Diseases







5. Peptide Therapeutics For Treatment of Metabolic Disorder



5.1 Prologue to Metabolic Disorders



5.2 Approved Peptide Drugs for Metabolic Disorders - Cost & Dosage Analysis



5.3 Market of Metabolic Peptides







6. Peptide Therapeutics in Cancer - Drug Price & Therapy Cost Analysis



6.1 Prologue to Cancer



6.2 Dose & Price Analysis of Peptide Cancer Therapeutics



6.2.1 Abralix



6.2.2 Degarelix



6.2.3 Octreotide



6.2.4 Leuprolide



6.2.5 Sipuleucel-T ( Provenge)



6.2.6 Goserelin (Zoladex)



6.3 Cancer Peptide Therapeutics - Sales Analysis







7. Peptide Therapeutics For Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease



7.1 Prologue to Cardiovascular Diseases



7.2 Approved Peptide Drugs in Cardiovascular Diseases



7.3 Cardiac Peptide Therapeutics - Sales Analysis







8. Peptide Therapeutics For Treatment of HIV Infections



8.1 Prologue to Infections



8.2 Approved Peptide Therapeutics in Infections



8.3 Anti-Infectious Peptides - Sales Analysis







9. Peptide Therapeutics For Treatment of CNS Disorders



9.1 Prologue to CNS Disorders



9.2 Neuropeptides Drug Delivery to CNS



9.3 Future Market Potential







10. Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Current Scenario



10.1 Overview



10.2 Peptide Market by Application







11. Global Peptides Drug Clinical Pipeline Overview



11.1 Cyclic Peptides



11.2 Depsipeptides



11.3 Dipeptides



11.4 Glycopeptides



11.5 Lipopeptides



11.6 Natriuretic Peptides



11.7 Neuropeptides



11.8 Oligopeptides



11.9 Opioid Peptides



11.10 Peptides



11.11 Multiple Peptides







12. Global Peptide Market by Route of Administration



12.1 Current Trends in Route of Administration



12.2 Current Trends over the Peptide Products







13. Global Peptide Market by Region



13.1 North America



13.2 Europe



13.3 Asia







14. Global Peptide Drug Market Dynamics



14.1 Favorable Parameters



14.2 Challenges







15. Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Future Outlook



15.1 Future Trends in Peptide Therapeutics



15.2 Future Opportunities of Peptides Therapeutics







16. Cyclic Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company



16.1 Preclinical till Preregistration



16.2 Marketed







17. Depsipeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company



17.1 Preclinical till Preregistration



17.2 Marketed







18. Dipeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company



18.1 Preclinical till Preregistration



18.2 Marketed







19. Glycopeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company



19.1 Preclinical till Preregistration



19.2 Marketed







20. Lipopeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company



20.1 Preclinical till Preregistration







21. Natriuretic Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company



21.1 Preclinical till Preregistration



21.2 Marketed







22. Neuropeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company



22.1 Preclinical till Preregistration



22.2 Marketed







23. Oligopeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company



23.1 Preclinical till Preregistration



23.2 Marketed







24. Opioid Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company



24.1 Preclinical till Preregistration



24.2 Marketed







25. Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company



25.1 Preclinical till Preregistration



25.2 Marketed







26. Multiple Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company



26.1 Preclinical till Preregistration



26.2 Marketed







27. Competitive Landscape



27.1 Amgen



27.2 Amylin Pharmaceuticals



27.3 Apitope Technology



27.4 BioPartners



27.5 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd



27.6 Boehringer Ingelheim



27.7 Circassia



27.8 Corden Pharma (Peptisyntha)



27.9 Eli Lily



27.10 Galena Biopharmaceuticals



27.11 GlaxoSmithKline



27.12 Hyperion Therapeutics



27.13 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics



27.14 Ipsen



27.15 Lonza



27.16 Merck



27.17 Novo Nordisk



27.18 Par Pharmaceuticals



27.19 PeptiDream



27.20 Roche



27.21 Sanofi



27.22 Tarix Pharmaceuticals





