Global Peptide Therapeutics Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2024 - 101 Marketed Drugs with a $50 Billion Opportunity
PNS Pharma report on the Global Peptide Therapeutics Market provides an in-depth analysis of the burgeoning peptide market. The report provides an accurate insight into the growth of the market over the last few years with special emphasis on growth trends, price analysis of products, therapy cost per patient, and sales analysis of peptide therapeutics, followed by vital factors that might impact the market during the forecast period. The report finally concludes with future projections regarding peptide therapeutics across various segments which clearly indicate it to be one of the leading markets of the future.
Peptide based therapeutics are currently experiencing a renaissance in the global market with collective sales of more than US$ 20 Billion in 2017. Therapeutics such as Lantus, from Sanofi has recently managed to become a blockbuster peptide therapeutic with record sales of over US$ 8 Billion in 2017. Overall, the global peptide therapeutics market is expected to surpass US$ 50 Billion by 2024 from less than US$ 30 Billion in 2018. The overall market growth will be driven by the increasing research and development expenditure by pharmaceutical organizations along with rapid entry of multiple peptide based drug in the market.
As of 2018, more than 100 approved peptide therapeutics for various clinical indications are commercially available in the global market. Additionally, a robust clinical pipeline currently has more than 100 type of therapeutics in late stage of clinical development with more than 200 types of therapeutics in pre-clinical stage.
Epidemic increase in clinical indications such as obesity, type II diabetes along with complex disease like cancer are key driving factors of the global peptide therapeutics market. Involvement of global pharmaceutical giants in mass production of peptide therapeutics and impressive investment in their research and development in segments like oncology, genetic disorders, rare disease and autoimmune disease is further bound to make it one of the most active and lucrative market in the future.
Owing to the high prevalence of lifestyle disorders like type II diabetes and obesity, the US currently leads the global peptide therapeutics market by a significant margin; followed by the European Union. However, with the alarming increase in patient base, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to emerge as one of the fastest growing peptide therapeutics market by 2024.
On the basis of application of peptide therapeutics, the global market has been segmented by indications such as peptide drugs for cancer therapeutics and metabolic disorders, for cardiovascular drug and devices to central nervous system ailments. Apart from these diseases peptide therapeutics have been applied for infections, respiratory disorders to hematological disorders. Of these, metabolic disorders, immunological and cancer are presently the class of disease that ranks in the massive share in the revenue of the global peptide therapeutics market. Over 300 companies are involved in developing more than 200 peptide based drugs in more than 300 oncology projects.
Global Peptide Therapeutics Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2024 Report Highlight:
- Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Opportunity: More Than US$ 50 Billion
- Cost Analysis & Market Insight into its Application
- Dosage & Sales Analysis of Key Drugs
- Global Peptide Drug Clinical Pipeline: 612 Drugs
- Peptide Drug Application by Indication
- Global Peptide Pipeline by Indication, Company & Phase
- Marketed Peptide Drugs: 101 Drugs
- Clinical Trials Insight by Peptide Classificatio
Key Topics Covered:
1. Emergence of Peptide Therapeutics: New Growth Frontier For Pharmaceutical Industry
1.1 Peptides as Drug Candidates
1.2 Why Need for Peptide Therapeutics?
2. Cusp of Small Molecules & Proteins
2.1 Peptides v/s Small Molecules
2.2 Peptides v/s Protein Biologics
3. Fundamentals of Peptide Therapeutics
3.1 Rational Design for Novel Peptides
3.2 Aspects of Regulatory Approvals
4. Peptide Therapeutics - Cost Analysis & Market Insight into its Application
4.1 Application of Peptides in Imaging
4.2 Application of Peptides in Diseases
5. Peptide Therapeutics For Treatment of Metabolic Disorder
5.1 Prologue to Metabolic Disorders
5.2 Approved Peptide Drugs for Metabolic Disorders - Cost & Dosage Analysis
5.3 Market of Metabolic Peptides
6. Peptide Therapeutics in Cancer - Drug Price & Therapy Cost Analysis
6.1 Prologue to Cancer
6.2 Dose & Price Analysis of Peptide Cancer Therapeutics
6.2.1 Abralix
6.2.2 Degarelix
6.2.3 Octreotide
6.2.4 Leuprolide
6.2.5 Sipuleucel-T ( Provenge)
6.2.6 Goserelin (Zoladex)
6.3 Cancer Peptide Therapeutics - Sales Analysis
7. Peptide Therapeutics For Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease
7.1 Prologue to Cardiovascular Diseases
7.2 Approved Peptide Drugs in Cardiovascular Diseases
7.3 Cardiac Peptide Therapeutics - Sales Analysis
8. Peptide Therapeutics For Treatment of HIV Infections
8.1 Prologue to Infections
8.2 Approved Peptide Therapeutics in Infections
8.3 Anti-Infectious Peptides - Sales Analysis
9. Peptide Therapeutics For Treatment of CNS Disorders
9.1 Prologue to CNS Disorders
9.2 Neuropeptides Drug Delivery to CNS
9.3 Future Market Potential
10. Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Current Scenario
10.1 Overview
10.2 Peptide Market by Application
11. Global Peptides Drug Clinical Pipeline Overview
11.1 Cyclic Peptides
11.2 Depsipeptides
11.3 Dipeptides
11.4 Glycopeptides
11.5 Lipopeptides
11.6 Natriuretic Peptides
11.7 Neuropeptides
11.8 Oligopeptides
11.9 Opioid Peptides
11.10 Peptides
11.11 Multiple Peptides
12. Global Peptide Market by Route of Administration
12.1 Current Trends in Route of Administration
12.2 Current Trends over the Peptide Products
13. Global Peptide Market by Region
13.1 North America
13.2 Europe
13.3 Asia
14. Global Peptide Drug Market Dynamics
14.1 Favorable Parameters
14.2 Challenges
15. Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Future Outlook
15.1 Future Trends in Peptide Therapeutics
15.2 Future Opportunities of Peptides Therapeutics
16. Cyclic Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
16.1 Preclinical till Preregistration
16.2 Marketed
17. Depsipeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
17.1 Preclinical till Preregistration
17.2 Marketed
18. Dipeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
18.1 Preclinical till Preregistration
18.2 Marketed
19. Glycopeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
19.1 Preclinical till Preregistration
19.2 Marketed
20. Lipopeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
20.1 Preclinical till Preregistration
21. Natriuretic Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
21.1 Preclinical till Preregistration
21.2 Marketed
22. Neuropeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
22.1 Preclinical till Preregistration
22.2 Marketed
23. Oligopeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
23.1 Preclinical till Preregistration
23.2 Marketed
24. Opioid Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
24.1 Preclinical till Preregistration
24.2 Marketed
25. Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
25.1 Preclinical till Preregistration
25.2 Marketed
26. Multiple Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
26.1 Preclinical till Preregistration
26.2 Marketed
27. Competitive Landscape
27.1 Amgen
27.2 Amylin Pharmaceuticals
27.3 Apitope Technology
27.4 BioPartners
27.5 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd
27.6 Boehringer Ingelheim
27.7 Circassia
27.8 Corden Pharma (Peptisyntha)
27.9 Eli Lily
27.10 Galena Biopharmaceuticals
27.11 GlaxoSmithKline
27.12 Hyperion Therapeutics
27.13 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics
27.14 Ipsen
27.15 Lonza
27.16 Merck
27.17 Novo Nordisk
27.18 Par Pharmaceuticals
27.19 PeptiDream
27.20 Roche
27.21 Sanofi
27.22 Tarix Pharmaceuticals
