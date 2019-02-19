Global Perfume Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024 - Rising Trend of Personal Grooming along with the Increasing Demand for Youth-Oriented as Well as Exotic Fragrances

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Perfume Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global perfume market reached a value of US$ 38.8 Billion in 2018

The global perfume market is gaining traction owing to the rising trend of personal grooming along with the increasing demand for youth-oriented as well as exotic fragrances. Moreover, the product diversification by manufacturers is attracting a larger consumer-base. Apart from this, increasing consumer spending on luxury fragrances on account of inflating income levels and improving standards of living are further boosting the sales of perfumes.

Other major factors propelling the demand for perfumes worldwide are rapid urbanisation, increasing population and aggressive advertising by the manufacturers. However, the availability of counterfeit products represents one of the major challenges faced by the market.

Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 48.0 Billion by 2024, at a projected CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period.

Market Summary:

Based on perfume type, the market has been segmented as premium and mass perfume products. Currently, premium perfume products dominate the market, holding the largest share.

On the basis of category, female fragrances lead the market, accounting for the majority of the market share. They are followed by male and unisex fragrances.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been segmented into speciality stores, departmental stores, online stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets and others. Currently, speciality stores dominate the market, holding the largest share.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Avon Products Inc., Natura Cosmticos SA, Chanel SA, Coty Inc., LVMH and L'Oreal Groupe.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Perfume Industry



6 Performance of Key Regions



7 Market by Perfume Type



8 Market by Category



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Perfume Manufacturing Process



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved



12 Perfume Manufacturing Plant: Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Perfume Manufacturing Plant: Project Economics



14 Key Player Profiles



Avon Products Inc.

Natura Cosmticos SA

Chanel SA

Coty Inc.

LVMH

L'Oreal Groupe.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7qcxb8/global_perfume?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

