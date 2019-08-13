Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS) Market Report 2019-2025
Aug 13, 2019, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS) Market - By Vertical, By Component, By Deployment and By Geography - Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global perimeter intrusion detection system market will grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period
The market for perimeter intrusion detection system is driven by the increasing demand for remote access surveillance. Several industries are investing in a perimeter intrusion detection system embedded with features such as video analytics to protect critical infrastructure such as nuclear weapon stations. However, the integration of perimeter intrusion detection systems with the existing infrastructure and increasing false incidents are hampering the market growth.
The implementation of perimeter intrusion detection system is anticipated to grow further, owing to the increasing spending on protecting critical infrastructure by enterprises and government. Furthermore, the increasing risk of terrorism and infiltration along with the increasing government regulations on perimeter security will further boost the growth of the perimeter intrusion detection system market.
According to the perimeter intrusion detection system industry analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global perimeter intrusion detection system market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, and RoW. With the presence of the highest number of technology innovators and market disruptors, the adoption of the perimeter intrusion detection system is highest in this region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to increasing initiatives and government regulations for increasing perimeter security. RoW is also expected to have a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing initiatives for securing critical infrastructure.
Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors
The report covers and analyzes the global perimeter intrusion detection system market. Major vendors across different verticals are increasingly developing products and investing in this market, and as a result, the perimeter intrusion detection system market is expected to grow at a decent pace in the coming years.
The key players in the perimeter intrusion detection system market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.
Some of the Key Vendors included:
- Anixter International
- Honeywell
- Advanced Perimeter Systems Limited
- Johnson Controls
- Schneider Electric
- Senstar Corporation
- DeTekion Security Systems
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Synopsis of Key Findings
2 Industry Outlook
2.1 Overview
2.2 Key Industry Trends
3 Market Snapshot
3.1 Total Addressable Market
3.2 Segmented Addressable Market
3.2.1 PEST Analysis
3.2.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis
3.3 Related Markets
4 Market Characteristics
4.1 Market Evolution
4.1.1 Ecosystem
4.2 Market Trends and Impact
4.3 Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Market Segmentation
4.5 Market Dynamics
4.5.1 Market Drivers
4.5.2 Market Restraints
4.5.3 Market Opportunities
4.5.4 DRO - Impact Analysis
5 PIDS Market By Vertical - Market Size & Analysis
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Government
5.1.2 Military and Defense
5.1.3 Critical Infrastructure
5.1.4 Others
6 PIDS Market By Component - Market Size & Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 Hardware
6.2.1 Camera
6.2.2 Sensors
6.2.3 Others
6.3 Software
6.4 Services
6.4.1 Managed Services
6.4.2 Professional Services
7 PIDS Market By Deployment - Market Size & Analysis
7.1 Overview
7.2 Barrier-mounted
7.3 Ground-based
7.4 Free-standing
7.5 Rapidly Deployable
8 PIDS Market By Region - Market Size & Analysis
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 UK
8.3.2 Germany
8.3.3 RoE
8.4 APAC
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 RoAPAC
8.5 RoW
8.5.1 MEA
8.5.2 Latin America
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Competitor Analysis
9.2 Product/Offerings Portfolio Analysis
9.3 Market Developments
9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Expansions, Partnerships
9.3.2 Business Restructuring
9.3.3 Product Launches & Exhibitions
10 Vendors Profile
10.1 Axis Communications AB
10.2 CIAS Elettronica
10.3 DeTekion Security Systems
10.4 Fiber SenSys
10.5 FLIR Systems
10.6 Future Fibre Technologies
10.7 Harper Chalice Group
10.8 Honeywell
10.9 Jacksons Fencing
10.10 Johnson Controls
10.11 RBtec Perimeter Security Systems
10.12 Schneider Electric
10.13 Senstar Corporation
10.14 SORHEA
10.15 Southwest Microwave
10.16 Tyco International PLC
10.17 UTC Climate, Controls & Security
10.18 Advanced Perimeter Systems Limited
10.19 Anixter International Inc.
11 Companies to Watch for
