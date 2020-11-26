Global Peristaltic Pumps Market Report 2020: Increase in Research & Development Activities Amid COVID-19 with High Demand for Ventilators and Vial Filling Machines

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Peristaltic Pumps Market - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Peristaltic Pumps Market is Estimated to Be USD 1.2 Billion in 2020 and is Projected to Reach USD 1.8 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.4%, Between 2020 to 2025

The peristaltic pumps market is of two types; peristaltic tube pumps and peristaltic hose pumps. The rising investments in the expansion of water & wastewater treatment plants worldwide and increasing production of pharmaceutical products across the globe are expected to drive the global peristaltic pumps market during the forecast period. Frequent replacement of hoses or tubes and the pulsed flow characteristics of peristaltic pumps are the major restraints in the peristaltic pumps market.

Peristaltic tube pumps are the fastest-growing type of peristaltic pumps.

Peristaltic tube pumps are the fastest-growing type of peristaltic pumps and are also called low-pressure pumps, which typically have dry casings and non-reinforced casings and use rollers to provide compressive force. These types of pumps operate up to the working pressure of 4 bars. The compatibility of a peristaltic pump with a certain type of fluid is dependent upon the design and type of tubing material used.

Pharmaceutical & medical end-use industry accounted for the largest share of peristaltic pumps market.

The pharmaceutical & medical end-use industry accounted for the largest share of the peristaltic pumps market. In the pharmaceutical & medical industry, peristaltic pumps are typically engaged in manufacturing biological & medicinal products, processing botanical drugs & herbs, isolating active medicinal principles, and manufacturing pharmaceutical products intended for internal and external consumption in various forms. It includes medicine manufacturing. Highly precise and accurate peristaltic pumps are required for the pharmaceutical industry. Peristaltic pumps are mainly used for pellet and tablet coating as they provide contamination-free transport.

APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for the peristaltic pumps market.

The major markets in APAC, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, have a high demand for peristaltic pumps. APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market for peristaltic pumps due to the growing manufacturing and other end-use industries in the region. The global manufacturers of peristaltic pumps are targeting this region as it has the fastest-growing industrial sector with emerging markets, such as Indonesia and Malaysia.

Peristaltic pumps market is expected to show high demand in COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 has increased the demand for peristaltic pumps, and the market is projected to grow by 7.4% in 2020. The growth in 2020 is mainly driven by the increasing demand for tube pumps in the pharmaceutical & medical industry. The increase in research & development activities amid COVID-19 with high demand for ventilators and vial filling machines are crucial factors driving the peristaltic pumps market currently.



The hose pumps segment is expected to experience slow growth due to slowdown in food & beverage, mining, chemical processing, pulp & paper industries. Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the market size for several segments and sub segments and information gathered through secondary research.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Overview

5.5 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.8 Technological Technology Analysis

5.9 Average Selling Price Analysis

5.10 Region Wise Regulatory Mandateslandscape

5.11 Ecosystem/Market Map

5.12 Yc, Ycc Shift - Shifting Revenue Streams

5.13 Forecast Factors Impacting Growth

5.14 Case Study



6 Peristaltic Pumps Market, by Type - Forecast Till 2025 (Thousand Units and USD Million)

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Peristaltic Hose Pumps

6.2.1 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Rubber (EPDM)

6.2.2 Natural Rubber (NR)

6.2.3 Nitrile Buna Rubber (NBR)

6.2.4 Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSPE)

6.3 Peristaltic Tube Pumps

6.3.1 Polyvinyl Chloride

6.3.2 Silicone Rubber

6.3.3 Fluoropolymer



7 Peristaltic Pumps Market, by Discharge Capacity - Forecast Till 2025 (Thousand Units and USD Million)

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Up to 30 Psi

7.3 30-50 Psi

7.4 50-100 Psi

7.5 100-200 Psi

7.6 Above 200 Psi



8 Peristaltic Pumps Market, by End-Use Industry- Forecast Till 2025 (Thousand Units and USD Million)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceuticals

8.3 Water & Wastewater Treatment

8.4 Food & Beverage

8.5 Chemical Processing

8.6 Mining

8.7 Pulp & Paper

8.8 Others



9 Peristaltic Pumps Market, by Region - Forecast Till 2025 (Thousand Units and USD Million)



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition and Technology

10.2.1 Market Share & Industry Tier Structure Analysis

10.2.2 Product Footprint

10.2.3 Star

10.2.4 Emerging Leader

10.2.5 Pervasive

10.3 Company Evaluation Matrix 2019

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 Expansions

10.4.2 Acquisitions

10.4.3 New Product Launches

10.4.4 Market Strategy Analysis

10.4.5 Revenue Analysis of Top Players



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Watson Marlow

11.1.2 Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC

11.1.3 Verder Group

11.1.4 Prominent Dosiertechnik GmbH

11.1.5 Flowrox

11.1.6 Graco Inc.

11.1.7 Wanner Engineering

11.1.8 Randolph Austin

11.1.9 Idex Corporation

11.1.10 Gilson Inc.

11.2 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2019

11.3 Startup/New Entrant Profiles

11.3.1 Heidolph Instruments

11.3.2 Welco Co. Ltd.

11.3.3 Ravel Hiteks

11.3.4 Rhodek Pumps & Equipment

11.3.5 Seko S.P.A

11.3.6 Tapflo

11.3.7 Aalborg Instruments & Controls, Inc.

11.3.8 Integra

11.3.9 Etatron D.S

11.3.10 Ragazzini

