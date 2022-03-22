Global Perlite Market Size To Reach USD 2.58 Billion By 2028; Increasing Demand For Perlite From Agriculture Sector Is Driving Global Perlite Market Growth | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global perlite market is projected to reach a market size of USD 2.58 Billion by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for perlite from the agriculture sector. Expanded perlite is increasingly utilized in horticulture to provide optimum moisture retention and aeration for enhanced plant growth. Enhanced yields are obtained with the help of perlite hydroponic systems.

The neutral pH value of perlite and its weed-free and sterile nature is most likely to boost the utilization of perlite in the horticulture & agriculture sector. Perlite is a good carrier for herbicides, fertilizers & pesticides, which is increasing its demand in the agriculture sector. Moreover, horticulture perlite is used both by commercial growers and home gardeners. Expanded perlite is also widely used in bagged potting soils and in commercial greenhouses to retain nutrients.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization in the emerging economies are boosting the spending in the infrastructure sector. Increasing investments of the government in developing countries on infrastructure and capital projects is projected to boost the demand for perlite in the construction industry.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In October 2020, Imerys S.A announced the engineering of a natural alternative to plastic beads in cosmetic products. The company is replacing the plastic beads with mineral perlite, which is an effective replacement for microbeads in scrubs and shower gels. Mineral perlite is not only an effective replacement for microbeads for its enhanced exfoliating performance but also for reducing plastic pollution in oceans.

, Imerys S.A announced the engineering of a natural alternative to plastic beads in cosmetic products. The company is replacing the plastic beads with mineral perlite, which is an effective replacement for microbeads in scrubs and shower gels. Mineral perlite is not only an effective replacement for microbeads for its enhanced exfoliating performance but also for reducing plastic pollution in oceans. Expanded perlite segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for expanded perlite from the construction industry is expected to boost the expanded perlite growth as it is amazingly light weight and has exceptional physical properties.

Construction segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increasing demand for light weight, durable, efficient raw materials in the building and construction industry is expected to boost the demand for the mineral.

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global perlite market in 2020. Increasing investment of the government on infrastructure and capital projects is projected to boost the demand for minerals in the construction industry in the region.

accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global perlite market in 2020. Increasing investment of the government on infrastructure and capital projects is projected to boost the demand for minerals in the construction industry in the region. Key players in the market include Imerys S.A., Keltech Energies Ltd, Dupré Minerals, Amol Minechem Ltd., SUPREME PERLITE COMPANY, IPM GROUP OF COMPANIES, Bergama Mining Perlite Inc., Genper Group, The Schundler Company and Aegean Perlites SA.

Emergen Research has segmented the global perlite market on the basis of form, application, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Crude Perlite



Expanded Perlite

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Horticulture & Agriculture



Construction



Industrial



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America







U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe







Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Greece



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific







China



India



Japan



South Korea



Philippines



Rest of APAC



Latin America







Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&





Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Turkey



Rest of MEA

