Global Personal Care Appliances Market to Reach $26 Billion by 2026

Edition: 17; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 19139

Companies: 150 - Players covered include Colgate-Palmolive Company; Conair Corporation; Dyson Ltd.; Havells India Ltd.; Helen of Troy Limited; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Panasonic Corporation; Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.; The Procter & Gamble Company; The Wahl Clipper Corporation; Vega Industries Private Limited; Yongkang Xinji Hairdressing Appliance Factory and Others.

Segments: Product (Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care, Other Products); End-Use (Female, Male)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Global Personal Care Appliances Market to Reach $25.9 Billion by 2026

Personal care appliances include all electronic appliances that facilitate in personal care applications including hair care, oral care, and hair removal. With consumers increasingly becoming conscious about their health and looks, a wide range of personal care appliances have become part of their daily routines. While hair dryers and curling irons are widely among consumers, massagers, trimmers and electric toothbrushes are also gaining popularity, worldwide. Additionally, hair clippers, hair setters, and shaving systems with technologically advanced features are penetrating the market among all age groups and gender. While women's category remains the primary end-use market for personal care appliances, male consumers have emerged as a lucrative demographic category for companies offering male grooming products. Men's grooming is an area which has been garnering increasing importance all over the world, driving manufacturers to develop products specifically targeted at men. Growing fashion awareness, strong sense of personal style, and grooming among men are driving sales of personal care appliances market among men. A rise in fashion-conscious consumers primarily millennials and the launch of easy-to-use multi-functional beauty devices have contributed to the phenomenal growth of the household beauty appliances market. In the coming years, the launch of innovative and advanced products offering convenience and ease-of-use is expected to boost sales of personal care appliances.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Personal Care Appliances estimated at US$21.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period. Hair Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$11.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hair Removal segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Hair care appliances including styling products continue to find favor among consumers, driven by the increasing focus of people on enhancing physical appearance and ensuring self-maintenance. Women have been traditionally been the major consumers of hair care appliances. However, of late, the self-grooming trend has been gaining popularity among men, with a growing number of men spending on electric hair care appliances leading to an uptick in the sales of hair dryers and hair straighteners. The hair removal appliances market is benefiting from the growing importance of personal hygiene and grooming among men and women.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.5 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2026

The Personal Care Appliances market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR. As fashion trends continue to evolve, a growing number of consumers are opting for smart and aesthetically appealing self-grooming devices for personal care and hygiene. In the coming years, the launch of innovative and advanced products offering convenience and ease-of-use is expected to boost sales of personal care appliances. Rapid technological advances over the years have led to significant improvements in beauty appliances, in terms of effectiveness and convenience, thereby driving customers to splurge on these styling and grooming products.

Oral Care Segment to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2026

Oral care products, another major category in personal care appliances market, is benefiting from the growing importance of oral hygiene for overall health and wellbeing. The oral care devices segment has seen tremendous growth over the years due to rise in oral health issues. Powered or electric toothbrushes are increasingly being recommended by dental professionals, as they exhibit superior plaque removing properties, mitigate cavities and tooth decay. In the global Oral Care segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.4 Billion will reach a projected size of US$4.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$495.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

