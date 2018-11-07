Global Personal Care Ingredients Market Report 2018 - Forecast to 2022 - Increasing Demand for Natural and Organic Ingredients

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Personal Care Ingredients Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Personal Care Ingredients Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.41% during the period 2018-2022.

global personal care ingredients market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of personal care ingredients.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increased awareness of sun care products. One trend affecting this market is the growing consumer awareness of halal cosmetics. Halal and haram words are used in relation to food products, cosmetics, personal care products, leather goods, and food ingredients.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the stringent government regulations on BPC products and their ingredients. The use of personal care ingredients in personal care products is controlled by stringent government regulations in almost all countries.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Key Market Trends



Increasing demand for natural and organic ingredients in personal care products

Growing consumer awareness of halal cosmetics

Surge in demand for conditioning agents

Improvements in labeling and packaging

Key vendors

BASF

DSM

Evonik Industries

Solvay

The Dow Chemical Company

