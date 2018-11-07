Global Personal Care Ingredients Market Report 2018 - Forecast to 2022 - Increasing Demand for Natural and Organic Ingredients
12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Personal Care Ingredients Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Personal Care Ingredients Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.41% during the period 2018-2022.
global personal care ingredients market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of personal care ingredients.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increased awareness of sun care products. One trend affecting this market is the growing consumer awareness of halal cosmetics. Halal and haram words are used in relation to food products, cosmetics, personal care products, leather goods, and food ingredients.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the stringent government regulations on BPC products and their ingredients. The use of personal care ingredients in personal care products is controlled by stringent government regulations in almost all countries.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Key Market Trends
- Increasing demand for natural and organic ingredients in personal care products
- Growing consumer awareness of halal cosmetics
- Surge in demand for conditioning agents
- Improvements in labeling and packaging
Key vendors
- BASF
- DSM
- Evonik Industries
- Solvay
- The Dow Chemical Company
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Global personal care ingredients market - Market ecosystem
- Global BPC products market - Related market
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Global personal care ingredients market - Market sizing 2017
- Global personal care ingredients market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: PESTLE ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Global personal care ingredients market - Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Global skin care ingredients market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global cosmetics ingredients market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global hair care ingredients market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global oral care ingredients market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global personal care ingredients market by others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Global personal care ingredients market - Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Global personal care surfactants market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global personal care conditioning agents market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global personal care emollients market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global personal care control agents market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global other personal care ingredients market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Global personal care ingredients market - Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Personal care ingredients market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Personal care ingredients market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Personal care ingredients market in the Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by region
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Other prominent drivers
- Market challenges
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing demand for natural and organic ingredients in personal care products
- Growing consumer awareness of halal cosmetics
- Surge in demand for conditioning agents
- Improvements in labeling and packaging
- Other prominent trends
PART 15: COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE
- Competitor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive overview
PART 16: COMPETITOR ANALYSIS
- Competitors covered
- Competitor classification
- Market positioning of competitors
PART 17: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k496dx/global_personal?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article