Global Personal Mobility Devices Market to Surpass US$ 17,736.7 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global personal mobility devices market is estimated to be valued at US$ 10,586.4 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Personal Mobility Devices Market:

Increasing product approvals and product launches by market players is expected to augment the market growth key players in the market are focused on product development and product launch, which addresses the critical unmet needs of patients. For instance, in 2017, Invacare Corporation, medical equipment company launched its latest TDX SP2 Power Wheelchair with LiNX Technology, for providers and therapists to fine-tune the power wheelchair's speed, torque, and veer in real time using a smartphone, tablet, or PC.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1662

Key Market Takeaways:

The global personal mobility devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as partnership and acquisition by the key players in the market. For instance, in June 2018, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, the medical product company, acquired the HurryCane, Company, had taken the brand to the next level of mobility due to increase in the sell of ocular implants. Partnering with Marketing Architects, the Minneapolis-based advertising agency that marketed the HurryCane, launched the HurryRoll, a new rollator, on TV with an advertisement. Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare manufactures a complete line of medical products, including mobility products, sleep and respiratory products, beds, bariatric products, wheelchairs, sleep surfaces and pressure prevention products, self–assist products, power operated wheelchairs, rehabilitation products, resident room equipment, personal care products and electrotherapy devices.

Among product type, the wheelchair segment held a dominant position in the global personal mobility devices market, owing technical advancements and innovations by the manufacturers. For instance, a self-driving wheelchair was developed by MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory and researchers in Singapore, in 2017 for use in hospitals. Furthermore, due to technology advancement the access to the wheelchair has become more swift, in March 2022, MagTrack study, a collaborative research endeavor with the Georgia Tech School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, had been successfully completed. The collaboration between the Brooks and Georgia Tech teams has created an innovative application for individuals living with disabilities. Clinical work with MagTrack, a cutting-edge assistive technology that enables power wheelchair users to control their connected devices and drive their power wheelchairs using an alternative, multimodal controller.

Key players operating in the global personal mobility devices market include Invacare Corporation, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Drive Devilbiss Healthcare, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, Permobil, Acorn Stairlifts Inc., Stannah International, Ottobock Healthcare, R&E Stricker Reha-Entwicklungen GmbH, Triride srl, Klaxon Mobility GmbH, Alber GmbH, Spinergy, Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1662

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Personal Mobility Devices Market, By Product Type:

Wheelchair



Scooters



Handbikes



Electric handbikes





Manual handbikes





Hybrid handbikes



Walkers



Stair-lifts



Power Add On Products



Others

Global Personal Mobility Devices Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centres



Urgent Care Centre



Homecare Setting



Others

Global Personal Mobility Devices Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1662

Find related trending report below:

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, By Type (Mobile Devices, Mobile Applications, Enterprise Mobility Platforms), By Application (Enterprise Solutions, mHealth Applications), By End User (Payers, Providers, Patients), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights