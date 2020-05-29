Global Personal Protective Equipment Market is Expected to Reach $98.27 Billion by 2027 - Latest Market Research Report by Stratistics MRC

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Personal Protective Equipment Market is accounted for $47.16 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $98.27 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the Personal Protective Equipment Market include 3M Company, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd, Ansell Limited, Avon Rubber P.L.C, Cardinal Health Inc, E.D. Bullard Company, Gateway Safety Inc, Grolls AB, Honeywell International Inc, Interspiro AB, JSP Ltd, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Kwintet AB, Lakeland Industries Inc, Latchways Plc.

Rising regulations at workplace and high growth in developing economies are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high price of specialized clothing and tariff and non-tariff barriers are restraining the market growth.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is a safety gear that protects the user against injury dangers at working environment. It comprises of array of items distinguished to secure various parts of human body that are exposed to serious injuries at work environment. Employers are effectively seeking these equipments for their employees as it helps them to save surplus expenses on lost workers compensation and medical expenses. Laborers can sustain injuries from contact with physical, electrical, chemical, mechanical or other workplace dangers. It reduces the impact of these risks by presenting a barrier between user and the working environment.

Based on end user, the manufacturing segment is likely to have a huge demand owing to rising workforce in countries such as U.S., Japan, India, Germany, and China manufacturing sector requires cluster of these equipments as the industry involves diverse task areas. For example, wielding industry utilizes helmet, hand shields or glasses for the safeguard of eyes, which shields from radiation, intense light, and irritation & chemical burns.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing manufacturers and worker's consciousness in regards to occupational safety measures. Rising accidents at work environment are also likely to boost product demand in this region. The population in this region is particular aware about the safety standards and follows them faithfully in all working conditions, in all end-use industries. Additionally, advancement in this region can also be attributed to the growth of the market segments such as automotive, aerospace, etc.

Products Covered:

Head Protection

Hearing Protection (Earplugs)

Eye & Face Protection

Protective Clothing

Foot & Leg Protection Equipment

Respiratory Protection

Hand & Arm Protection

Fall Protection

End Users Covered:

Transportation

Oil & Gas

Mining

Manufacturing

Healthcare/Pharmaceutical

Food Industry

Fire Fighting

Construction

Chemicals

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa



What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

