Global Personal Protective Equipment Market is Expected to Reach $98.27 Billion by 2027 - Latest Market Research Report by Stratistics MRC
May 29, 2020, 17:00 ET
GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Personal Protective Equipment Market is accounted for $47.16 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $98.27 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.
Some of the key players profiled in the Personal Protective Equipment Market include 3M Company, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd, Ansell Limited, Avon Rubber P.L.C, Cardinal Health Inc, E.D. Bullard Company, Gateway Safety Inc, Grolls AB, Honeywell International Inc, Interspiro AB, JSP Ltd, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Kwintet AB, Lakeland Industries Inc, Latchways Plc.
Rising regulations at workplace and high growth in developing economies are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high price of specialized clothing and tariff and non-tariff barriers are restraining the market growth.
Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/personal-protective-equipment-market/request-sample
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is a safety gear that protects the user against injury dangers at working environment. It comprises of array of items distinguished to secure various parts of human body that are exposed to serious injuries at work environment. Employers are effectively seeking these equipments for their employees as it helps them to save surplus expenses on lost workers compensation and medical expenses. Laborers can sustain injuries from contact with physical, electrical, chemical, mechanical or other workplace dangers. It reduces the impact of these risks by presenting a barrier between user and the working environment.
Based on end user, the manufacturing segment is likely to have a huge demand owing to rising workforce in countries such as U.S., Japan, India, Germany, and China manufacturing sector requires cluster of these equipments as the industry involves diverse task areas. For example, wielding industry utilizes helmet, hand shields or glasses for the safeguard of eyes, which shields from radiation, intense light, and irritation & chemical burns.
Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/personal-protective-equipment-market
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing manufacturers and worker's consciousness in regards to occupational safety measures. Rising accidents at work environment are also likely to boost product demand in this region. The population in this region is particular aware about the safety standards and follows them faithfully in all working conditions, in all end-use industries. Additionally, advancement in this region can also be attributed to the growth of the market segments such as automotive, aerospace, etc.
Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/personal-protective-equipment-market
Products Covered:
- Head Protection
- Hearing Protection (Earplugs)
- Eye & Face Protection
- Protective Clothing
- Foot & Leg Protection Equipment
- Respiratory Protection
- Hand & Arm Protection
- Fall Protection
End Users Covered:
- Transportation
- Oil & Gas
- Mining
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare/Pharmaceutical
- Food Industry
- Fire Fighting
- Construction
- Chemicals
Regions Covered:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC
Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile
About Stratistics MRC
We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.
Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.
Contact Info:
Name: James Lamb
Email: [email protected]
Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd
Phone: +1-301-202-5929
Website: https://www.strategymrc.com
SOURCE Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd
Share this article