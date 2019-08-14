Global Personal Protective Equipment Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024 - Safety at Work Place Throws the Focus on Personnel Protective Equipment

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Protective Equipment - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Personal Protective Equipment in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:

Protective Clothing

Respiratory Protection Equipment

Eye & Face Protection Equipment

Hearing Protection Equipment

Head Protection Equipment

Fall Protection Equipment

Gloves

Footwear

The Global market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Segments:



Construction

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Transport

Mining

Others



The report profiles 277 companies including many key and niche players such as:



3M Company ( USA )

Company ( ) Scott Safety ( USA )

) Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. ( USA )

) Ansell Limited ( Australia )

) Ansell Protective Solutions AB ( Sweden )

) Avon Rubber Plc (UK)

BartelsRieger Atemschutztechnik GmbH ( Germany )

) Bekina Boots NV ( Belgium )

) Cardinal Health, Inc. ( USA )

) DowDuPont ( USA )

) Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA ( Germany )

) E D Bullard Company ( USA )

) Gateway Safety, Inc. ( USA )

) Grolls ( Sweden )

) Hartalega Holdings Bhd ( Malaysia )

) Honeywell International, Inc. ( USA )

) Interspiro AB ( Sweden )

) Jallatte Group ( France )

) Johnson Controls ( USA )

) JSP Ltd. (UK)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation ( USA )

) Lakeland Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Lindstrm Group ( Finland )

) Louis M. Gerson Co., Inc. ( USA )

) MCR Safety ( USA )

) Moldex ( USA )

) MSA Safety Incorporated ( USA )

) Polison Corporation ( Taiwan )

) Radians, Inc. ( USA )

) Rock Fall (UK) Ltd. (UK)

Saf-T-Gard International, Inc. ( USA )

) Top Glove Corporation Bhd ( Malaysia )



Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Safety at Work Place Throws the Focus on Personnel Protective Equipment

PPE Market Overview

Compliance with Regulatory Guidelines

Key to Success

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Personal Protective Equipment Market on Growth Radar

Introduction of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for PPE

Evolving Importance of Workplace Safety Brightens the Outlook for the Market



2. PRODUCT TRENDS AND MARKET DRIVERS

Protective Clothing

Select Nonwoven Innovations

Manufacturers Rely on Innovative Fabrics to Enhance Worker Safety

Respiratory Protection Systems and Equipment

A Review

Opportunities and Challenges

Challenges Posed by Facial Hair

Lack of Technology Advancements: Major Impediment to Respirators Market

Non-Compliance to the Respiratory Protection Standard: A Major Concern

Vendors Use Advanced Technology to Improve Eye Protection Gear

Hearing Protection Equipment

New Technologies Protect Workers from Hearing Loss

Most Enticing PPE Trends to Enhance Respiratory and Hearing Protection

Advent of Easy to Wear Earplugs Mitigate Risks Associated with Noise Induced Occupational Deafness

Fall Protection Equipment

Employee Safety Concerns Driving Growth

Full Body Harness Segment Experiencing Healthy Demand

Technological Advances Drive in Attitude Shift

Growing Adoption of Rescue Gear

Areas for Improvement

Gloves

Providing Protection to Fingers and Hands from Injuries



3. END-USE INDUSTRY - MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES

Rise in Workplace Accidents Fuels Demand for PPE

Major Layoffs in the Mining & Oil and Gas Industry Dampens Growth in the PPE Market

Stable Automobile Production Trends to Sustain Demand for PPE in the Automotive Sector

Focus on Infection Control Spurs Demand for PPE in the Healthcare Sector

Rise in Construction Jobs in Response to the Recovery in the World Construction Industry to Benefit the Market

Innovation in New Resistant Materials to Benefit Growth in the Protective Clothing & Gloves Market

Rising Importance of Hand Protection Drives Demand for Protective Gloves

Technology Innovations to Benefit Market Growth

Convenience Benefits Spur the Popularity of Disposable PPE

Vending Machines for PPE Spiral into the Spotlight as an Effective Inventory Management Solution

Developing Nations: The Focal Point for Future Growth

Competition: A Review



4. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

Stringent Safety Regulations: The Foundation for Growth

Leading Regulatory Bodies

An Overview

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)

National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)

Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA)

American National Standards Institute (ANSI)

Regulations for Head Protection

Regulations for Hand and Arm Protection

Regulations for Eye Protection

Key Federal Safety Regulations for Foot Protection

New Safety Regime for Dangerous Substances

Electrical Safety in Workplace

European Directive

Protective Clothing



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

PPE

Product Definition

Different Approaches for Implementing PPE

Categories of PPE

Protective Clothing

Industry Requirements

Respiratory Protective Equipment

Types of Respiratory Protective Equipment

Dust Masks

Air Purifying Respirators

Powered Air Purifying Respirators

Self Contained Breathing Apparatus

Airline Respirators

Emergency Escape Breathing Apparatus

Factors to Remember while Using Respirators

Eye and Face Protection Equipment

Factors Aiding Growth

Improvements in Protective Eyewear over the Years

Hearing Protection Equipment

Table 14: Permissible Noise Exposure Levels in Workplace

Head Protection Equipment

Safety Helmets

Headgear

Fall Protection Equipment

Risk Assessment and Training Critical in Fall Protection

Gloves

Footwear



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES

Hartalega Launches Antimicrobial Nitrile Glove

Radians Introduces New Line of Cut Protection Gloves

Gentex Unveils Several Hearing Protection & Communication Products

Honeywell Launches New Primair PA700 Series PAPR

Tingley Rubber Improves Flagship Line of PVC knee Boots

Alpha ProTech Inks Exclusive Contract with JX Nippon ANCI

Esterline Launches Racal Acoustic Magna Hearing Protection Headset

SKYLOTEC Unveils Diverse Fall-Arrest Solutions

Cole-Parmer Introduces ThinTouch Line of Gloves

DuPont Protection Solutions Launches Tychem 2000 SFR

CleanSpace Enters American Market with Innovative Respiratory Products

Protective Industrial Products Unveils Ambi-dex Gloves with Grippaz Technology

Sweet Protection Unveils the Strutter LE Helmet

Bekina Boots Introduces Steplite XCi White

3M Personal Safety Division Introduces PELTOR Headsets

MSA Introduces Fall-Protection Products

Protective Industrial Products Unveils Three New Glove Technologies

Ansell Introduces Single-use Disposable Microflex 93-260 Gloves

Honeywell Unveils Safety Footwear, AIRFIRE, for Firefighters

Ansell Unveils Microflex LifeStar EC Gloves

3M Introduces E-A-Rfit Dual-Ear Validation System

Honeywell Unveils ATEX-Ventilated Protective Suit

Dupont Unveils Liquid-Tight Garment for Personal Protection

Sensaphonics Unveils EARbags

ProSounds Introduces M-Series Electronic Ear Muffs

Bekina Boots Unveils Steplite XCi Fishing Boots

INNOTEX Introduces New Turnout Gear

Scott Introduces New In-Mask Thermal Intelligence System

PIP Launches New Protective Gear

Ansell Launches Ergonomically Certified Chemical Glove

Ansell Unveils New Chemical Glove

Brammer Unveils New Range of PPE

Magid Launches New Protective Clothing

3M Launches New Air Purifying Respirator

3M Launches New Safety Gloves



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Top Glove Corporation Bhd Acquires Aspion Sdn Bhd

Ahlsell Sverige Acquires Jobline Ume

INNOTEX Acquires Confections Aventure

Portwest Acquires Second Australian Workwear Company

3M Acquires Scott Safety from Johnson Controls

Globu Acquires ENHA Kunststoffverarbeitungs-GmbH

BBF Safety Group Acquires Quality Safety

Pure Safety Acquires Guardian Fall Protection and Web Devices Brands

LBO France Acquires Abenex's RG Safety Group

Triton Acquires WernerCo

Xeros Technology Group Acquires MarKen PPE Restoration

Ansell Healthcare Takes Over gammaSUPPLIES

MSA Acquires Globe Holding Company

TBA-PT Acquires Protective Clothing Manufacturer

Papyrus Takes Over Procurator

Delta Plus Group Takes Over Vertic Group Companies

3M Earns Hearing Protection Contract from the Military

Bullard Expands Partnership with Municipal Emergency Services to Provide Bullard Fire Helmets and Accessories

Dunlop Protective Footwear Expands Production in Harford County

Bekina Boots Invests to Increase Production of Safety Boots

Cresto Acquires AAK Safety

Protective Industrial Products Takes Over Century Glove

Johnson Controls Merges with Tyco

UniFirst Corporation Acquires Arrow Uniform

Olivarius Hospitality Takes Over Coolibar

MSA Safety Acquires Latchways

Tingley Commences Operations in Canada

Gentex to Supply Improved Rotary Wing Helmets to US Customs and Border Protection's AMO Aircrew

INVISIO Receives Hearing Protection Supply Order from UK MoD

Gentex Unveils ALPHA & Aegisound Products for Aircrew and Aircrew Maintainers

SPI Health and Safety Secures Patent for Latest Health and Safety Innovation

Litorina Sells Holdings in Grolls to Swedol



8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uvmcqr





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

