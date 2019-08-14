Global Personal Protective Equipment Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024 - Safety at Work Place Throws the Focus on Personnel Protective Equipment
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Personal Protective Equipment in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- Protective Clothing
- Respiratory Protection Equipment
- Eye & Face Protection Equipment
- Hearing Protection Equipment
- Head Protection Equipment
- Fall Protection Equipment
- Gloves
- Footwear
The Global market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Segments:
- Construction
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Transport
- Mining
- Others
The report profiles 277 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Safety at Work Place Throws the Focus on Personnel Protective Equipment
PPE Market Overview
Compliance with Regulatory Guidelines
Key to Success
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Personal Protective Equipment Market on Growth Radar
Introduction of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for PPE
Evolving Importance of Workplace Safety Brightens the Outlook for the Market
2. PRODUCT TRENDS AND MARKET DRIVERS
Protective Clothing
Select Nonwoven Innovations
Manufacturers Rely on Innovative Fabrics to Enhance Worker Safety
Respiratory Protection Systems and Equipment
A Review
Opportunities and Challenges
Challenges Posed by Facial Hair
Lack of Technology Advancements: Major Impediment to Respirators Market
Non-Compliance to the Respiratory Protection Standard: A Major Concern
Vendors Use Advanced Technology to Improve Eye Protection Gear
Hearing Protection Equipment
New Technologies Protect Workers from Hearing Loss
Most Enticing PPE Trends to Enhance Respiratory and Hearing Protection
Advent of Easy to Wear Earplugs Mitigate Risks Associated with Noise Induced Occupational Deafness
Fall Protection Equipment
Employee Safety Concerns Driving Growth
Full Body Harness Segment Experiencing Healthy Demand
Technological Advances Drive in Attitude Shift
Growing Adoption of Rescue Gear
Areas for Improvement
Gloves
Providing Protection to Fingers and Hands from Injuries
3. END-USE INDUSTRY - MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES
Rise in Workplace Accidents Fuels Demand for PPE
Major Layoffs in the Mining & Oil and Gas Industry Dampens Growth in the PPE Market
Stable Automobile Production Trends to Sustain Demand for PPE in the Automotive Sector
Focus on Infection Control Spurs Demand for PPE in the Healthcare Sector
Rise in Construction Jobs in Response to the Recovery in the World Construction Industry to Benefit the Market
Innovation in New Resistant Materials to Benefit Growth in the Protective Clothing & Gloves Market
Rising Importance of Hand Protection Drives Demand for Protective Gloves
Technology Innovations to Benefit Market Growth
Convenience Benefits Spur the Popularity of Disposable PPE
Vending Machines for PPE Spiral into the Spotlight as an Effective Inventory Management Solution
Developing Nations: The Focal Point for Future Growth
Competition: A Review
4. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
Stringent Safety Regulations: The Foundation for Growth
Leading Regulatory Bodies
An Overview
Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)
National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)
Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA)
American National Standards Institute (ANSI)
Regulations for Head Protection
Regulations for Hand and Arm Protection
Regulations for Eye Protection
Key Federal Safety Regulations for Foot Protection
New Safety Regime for Dangerous Substances
Electrical Safety in Workplace
European Directive
Protective Clothing
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
PPE
Product Definition
Different Approaches for Implementing PPE
Categories of PPE
Protective Clothing
Industry Requirements
Respiratory Protective Equipment
Types of Respiratory Protective Equipment
Dust Masks
Air Purifying Respirators
Powered Air Purifying Respirators
Self Contained Breathing Apparatus
Airline Respirators
Emergency Escape Breathing Apparatus
Factors to Remember while Using Respirators
Eye and Face Protection Equipment
Factors Aiding Growth
Improvements in Protective Eyewear over the Years
Hearing Protection Equipment
Table 14: Permissible Noise Exposure Levels in Workplace
Head Protection Equipment
Safety Helmets
Headgear
Fall Protection Equipment
Risk Assessment and Training Critical in Fall Protection
Gloves
Footwear
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
