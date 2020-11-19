Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2020-2024 Featuring Leading Players - Honeywell International, 3M, Lakeland Industries, DuPont de Nemours, MSA Safety and Kimberly-Clark

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global personal protective market segmented on the basis of product types i.e. Hand Protection, Protective Clothing, Protective Footwear & Respiratory Protection and Applications i.e. Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Chemicals and Healthcare.



The factors such as accelerating economic development, rising personal healthcare expenditures, growing geriatric population, increasing accidents at manufacturing & construction industries, improvement in PPE manufacturing process, and tightening healthcare regulations are expected to drive the global PPE market.



However, the growth of the industry would be challenged by high competitive pressure and uncertain government policies. Few notable trends include rising smart PPE industry, improving consumer bargaining power in developing economies, improving consumer bargaining power in developing economies and innovation in PPE designing.

In 2020, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has created a favorable impact on the PPE market as the demand for masks, respirators, protective clothing, and gloves have increased significantly not limited to the healthcare sector but also to other industries. Additionally, accelerating economic development and rising demand for disposable sleeves and gloves in surgeries would support this growth.

On the basis of product type, PPE is bifurcated into hand protection, respiratory protection, fall protection, eye & face protection, protective footwear and protective clothing.

The fastest-growing regional market is North America due to the increasing requirement of respiratory equipment in chemical R&D activities along with rising instances of hand injuries at the steel processing workplace. The U.S. represents one of the largest markets and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. Honeywell International Inc., The 3M Company, Lakeland Industries, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc. MSA Safety Inc. and Kimberly-Clark Corporation are also presented in detail.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Classification of PPE

1.3 PPE Supply Chain Analysis

1.4 PPE End Users and Applications

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Decline in Global GDP Growth

2.3 Change in Organic Traffic

2.4 Disruption of Supply Chain

2.5 Growth in Spending on Healthcare

2.6 Government Initiatives

2.7 Respiratory Mask Consumption

2.8 US PPE Market

2.9 Europe PPE Market

2.10 Asia-Pacific PPE Market

3. Global PPE Market Analysis

3.1 Global PPE Market Value

3.2 Global PPE Market Value Forecast

3.3 Global PPE Market Value by Segments

3.3.1 Global Hand Protection PPE Market Value

3.3.2 Global Hand Protection PPE Market Value Forecast

3.3.3 Global Protective Clothing PPE Market Value

3.3.4 Global Protective Clothing PPE Market Value Forecast

3.3.5 Global Protective Footwear PPE Market Value

3.3.6 Global Protective Footwear PPE Market Value Forecast

3.3.7 Global Respiratory Protection PPE Market Value

3.3.8 Global Respiratory Protection PPE Market Value Forecast

3.4 Global PPE Market Value by Applications

3.5 Global PPE Market Value by Region

4. Regional PPE Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America PPE Market Value

4.1.2 North America PPE Market Value Forecast

4.1.3 North America PPE Market Value by Applications

4.1.4 North America PPE Market Value by Country

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia-Pacific

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Accelerating Economic Development

5.1.2 Rising Personal HealthCare Expenditures

5.1.3 Growing Geriatric Population

5.1.4 Increasing Accidents at Manufacturing and Construction Industries

5.1.5 Improvement in PPE Manufacturing Process

5.1.6 Tightening Healthcare Regulations

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Rising Smart PPE Industry

5.2.2 Improving Consumer Bargaining Power in Developing Economies

5.2.3 Adoption of 3D Printing Technology

5.2.4 Innovation in PPE Designing

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 High Competitive Pressure

5.3.2 Uncertain Government Policies

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global PPE Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

6.1.3 Key Players - Research and Development Expenditures Comparison

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Honeywell International Inc.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 The 3M Company

7.3 Lakeland Industries, Inc.

7.4 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

7.5 MSA Safety Inc.

7.6 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

