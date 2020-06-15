Global Personalized Medicine Market 2020-2025 - Current Technologies Propelling Market Growth

DUBLIN, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personalized Medicine, Targeted Therapeutics and Companion Diagnostic Market to 2025 - Strategic Analysis of Industry Trends, Technologies, Participants, and Environment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report examines the precision medicine industry and its impact on the health system. This report tackles the growing market interest in pharmacogenomics, targeted therapeutics, companion diagnostics, and the associated market environment.



This report describes the current technologies that are propelling the personalized medicine and companion diagnostic market. It examines the current genetic diagnostic tests and companion diagnostic assays that are in use by the medical and pharmaceutical industry today. Current developments in personalized medicine and the pharmacogenomics revolution are discussed. The emerging trends that appear in key markets such as the US, UK, Germany, and France are elucidated and analysed. This study reveals market figures of the overall personalized medicine market and also sub-market figures.



The study also provides a comprehensive financial and product review of key players in the personalized medicine industry. Strategic drivers and restraints of this market are revealed and market opportunities and challenges are identified.



In summary, the personalized therapeutic and associated companion diagnostic market have huge opportunities for growth. This industry is revolutionizing the healthcare system and will improve therapeutic effectiveness and reduce the severity of adverse effects. It has enormous potential for investment and the emergence of genetic-based in vitro diagnostics. This is a comprehensive account of the market size, segmentation, key players, SWOT analysis, influential technologies, and business and economic environments.



The report is supported by over 360 tables & figures over 470 pages. The personalized medicine market is presented as follows:

By Company



By Segment



By Sub-market



By Geography



A wealth of financial data & business strategy information is provided including:

Company Financials, Sales & Revenue Figures

Business Model Strategies for Diagnostic, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Business Model Strategies for Providers, Provider Systems and Academic Medical Centres

Business Model Strategies for Payers & Governments

Private and Public Funding and Personalized Medicine Reimbursement

Revisions to Current Payment Systems and Intellectual Property

How to Gain Market Penetration

Cost-effectiveness and Business Value of Personalized Medicine

Consumer genomics and POC market

Therapeutics and Companion Diagnostics (e.g., BRAC Analysis, Oncotype Dx, KRAS Mutations)

Comprehensive Account of Company Product Portfolios & Kits

SWOT, Economic & Regulatory Environment specifics include:

Key Strengths, Weaknesses and Threats Influencing Leading Player Position within the Market

Technologies Driving the Market



Top Fastest Growing Market Segments and Emerging Opportunities

Top Pharmaceutical Companies within the IPM by Market Share and Revenue

Comprehensive Product Portfolios, R&D Activity and Pipeline Therapeutics

M&A Activity and Future Strategies of Top Personalized Medicine Pharmacos

Personalized Medicine Regulation (US, UK, Germany , France , Spain , Italy )

, , , ) CE-Marked Personalized Medicine/Diagnostic Tests

FDA Advances in Personalized Medicine Regulation

This report highlights a number of significant players and influential company's and gives details of their operations, products, financials and business strategy:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Molecular Inc.

Admera Health (GENEWIZ)

Affymetrix

Agendia

Alere

Amgen

Astex Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

Atossa Genetics

Becton Dickenson

bioMerieux

BristolMyersSquibb

Cancer Genetics

Celera (Quest Diagnostics)

Celldex Therapeutics

Claritas Genomics

CuraGen

Danaher (Leica Biosystems)

deCode Genetics (Amgen)

Foundation Medicine

EDP Biotech

Eli Lilly

ELDA BioTech

Eisai

Genelex

GlaxoSmithKline

Human Longevity Inc (Cypher Genomics)

HalioDx

Ikonisys

Illumina

InterGenetics

Johnson & Johnson

LabCorp

Life Technologies

Merck

MDxHealth

MolecularMD Corporation

Monogram Biosciences

Myriad

Nodality

Novartis MDx

Orion Genomics

Oxford BioTherapeutics

NanoString Technologies

Pfizer

Qiagen

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Sanofi

SensiGen

Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics

Takeda

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Transgenomic

Ventana (Roche)

Vermillion (Ciphergen)

Vertex Pharmaceutical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/82qly1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

