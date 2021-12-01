Global Personalized Medicine Market Report 2021: Latest Pharmacogenomics, Pharmacogenetics, Pharmacoproteomics, and Metabolomics Concepts - Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personalized Medicine - Scientific & Commercial Aspects" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes the latest concepts of the development of personalized medicine based on pharmacogenomics, pharmacogenetics, pharmacoproteomics, and metabolomics.

Basic technologies of molecular diagnostics play an important role, particularly those for single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping. Biomarkers play an important role in personalized medicine. Diagnosis is integrated with therapy for selection of treatment as well as for monitoring the results.

There is an emphasis on early detection and prevention of disease in modern medicine. Biochip/microarray technologies and next generation sequencing are also important. The concept of personalized medicine described in this report remains the best way to integrate new technologies such as nanobiotechnology for improving healthcare. Finally, bioinformatics is needed to analyze the immense amount of data generated by various technologies.



Pharmacogenetics, the study of the influence of genetic factors on drug action and metabolism, is used for predicting adverse reactions of drugs. Several enzymes are involved in drug metabolism of which the most important ones are those belonging to the family of cytochrome P450.

The knowledge of the effects of polymorphisms of genes for the enzymes is applied in drug discovery and development as well as in the clinical use of drugs. Cost-effective methods for genotyping are being developed and it would be desirable to include this information in the patient's record for the guidance of the physician to individualize the treatment.

Pharmacogenomics, a term that overlaps with pharmacogenetics but is distinct, deals with the application of genomics to drug discovery and development. It involves the mechanism of action of drugs on cells as revealed by gene expression patterns. Pharmacoproteomics is an important contribution to personalized medicine as it is a more functional representation of patient-to-patient variation than that provided by genotyping. A 'pharmacometabonomic' approach to personalizing drug treatment is also described.



Biological therapies such as those which use the patient's own cells are considered to be personalized medicines. Vaccines are prepared from individual patient's tumor cells. Individualized therapeutic strategies using monoclonal bodies can be directed at specific genetic and immunologic targets. Ex vivo gene therapy involves the genetic modification of the patient's cells in vitro, prior to reimplantation of these cells in the patient's body.



Various technologies are integrated to develop personalized therapies for specific therapeutic areas described in the report. Examples of this are genotyping for drug resistance in HIV infection, personalized therapy of cancer, antipsychotics for schizophrenia, antidepressant therapy, antihypertensive therapy and personalized approach to neurological disorders. Although genotyping is not yet a part of the clinically accepted routine, it is expected to have this status by the year 2023.



Several players are involved in the development of personalized therapy. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have taken a leading role in this venture in keeping with their future role as healthcare enterprises rather than mere developers of technologies and manufacturers of medicines.



Ethical issues are involved in the development of personalized medicine mainly in the area of genetic testing. These along with social issues and consideration of race in the development of personalized medicine are discussed. Regulatory issues are discussed mainly with reference to the FDA guidelines on pharmacogenomics.



An increase in efficacy and safety of treatment by individualizing it has benefits in financial terms. Information is presented to show that personalized medicine will be cost-effective in healthcare systems. For the pharmaceutical companies, segmentation of the market may not leave room for conventional blockbusters but smaller and exclusive markets for personalized medicines would be profitable. Marketing opportunities for such a system are described with market estimates from 2020-2030.



Profiles of 300 companies involved in developing technologies for personalized medicines, along with 583 collaborations. Finally, the bibliography contains over 750 selected publications cited in the report. The report is supplemented by 88 tables and 50 figures.

Markets for Personalized Medicine

Perceived financial concerns

Personalized medicine and orphan drug syndrome

Commercial aspects of pharmacogenomics

Cost of DNA testing

Cost of sequencing the human genome

Cost of genotyping

Cost of pharmacogenomics-based clinical trials

Business development of pharmacogenomic companies

Cost of personalized healthcare

The rising healthcare costs in the US

Genetic testing and cost of healthcare

Reducing healthcare costs by combining diagnostics with therapeutics

Cost-effectiveness of pharmacogenetic testing

Cost-effectiveness of CYP genotyping-based pharmacotherapy

Cost-effectiveness of HIV genotyping in treatment of AIDS

Cost-effectiveness of warfarin pharmacogenomics

Cost-benefit analysis of KRAS and BRAF screening in CRC

Lowering the high costs of cancer chemotherapy

Personalized dose reduction of pembrolizumab in cancer

Overall impact of personalized medicine on healthcare

Drivers for the development of personalized medicine

Evolution of medicine as a driver for personalized therapy markets

Collaboration between the industry and the academia

Personalized medicine and drug markets

Segmentation of therapeutic drug markets

Reasons for increase of market values of personalized medicines

Growth of markets relevant to personalized medicine

Biochips for diagnosis

Pharmacogenetics

Pharmacogenomics

Pharmacoproteomics

Point-of-Care

SNP market

Markets for personalized medicines according to therapeutic areas

Market for personalized cancer therapy

Markets for immuno-oncology

Markets for personalized medicines according to geographical regions

Market opportunities for personalization of medicine

Impact of personalized medicine on other industries.

Strategies for developing and marketing personalized medicine

Education of the public

Role of the Internet in the development of personalized medicine

Marketing companion diagnostics for personalized medicine

Key Topics Covered:

Part I: Technologies & Applications

Executive Summary

1. Basic Aspects

2. Molecular Diagnostics in Personalized Medicine

3. Pharmacogenetics

4. Pharmacogenomics

5. Role of Pharmacoproteomics

6. Role of Metabolomics in Personalized Medicine

7. Personalized Biological Therapies

8. Personalized complementary & Alternative Therapies

9. Personalized Medicine in Major Therapeutic Areas

10. Personalized Therapy of Cancer

Part II: Development, Ethics, Regulation, Markets & Companies



11. Development of Personalized Medicine

12. Ethical, Legal and Regulatory Aspects of Personalized Medicine

13. Markets for Personalized Medicine

14. Companies Involved in Developing Personalized Medicine

15. References

