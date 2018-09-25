Global Personalized Medicine Partnering Deal Trends, Players, Financials and Forecasts Analysis 2012-2018

DUBLIN, Sept 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Personalized Medicine Partnering 2012-2018: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Personalized Medicine Partnering 2012-2018 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the personalized medicine partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies. This report provides details of the latest Personalized Medicine agreements announced in the life sciences since 2012.

The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Personalized Medicine deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Personalized Medicine partnering deals.

The report presents financial deal term values for Personalized Medicine deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.

The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Personalized Medicine partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Personalized Medicine dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.

One of the key highlights of the report is that over 1,370 online deal records of actual Personalized Medicine deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.

Key benefits

In-depth understanding of Personalized Medicine deal trends since 2012

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Analysis of the structure of Personalized Medicine agreements with numerous real life case studies

Detailed access to actual Personalized Medicine contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Personalized Medicine dealmakers since 2012

Insight into terms included in a Personalized Medicine partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Personalized Medicine dealmaking



Chapter 3 - Leading Personalized Medicine deals



Chapter 4 - Most active Personalized Medicine dealmakers



Chapter 5 - Personalized Medicine contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Personalized Medicine dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center



