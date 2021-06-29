Global Personalized Nutrition Market Report 2021-2026: Growth Opportunities Through Collaborations and Strategic Partnerships

DUBLIN, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personalized Nutrition Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The personalized nutrition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 16% during 2021-2026.



Increasing disposable income in the developing regions and fast integration of digital healthcare technologies are gaining traction. The major countries create demand for personalized nutrition products, such as the US, China, and Japan. In recent years, increasing consumer awareness towards health and a better understanding of health and fitness are significant factors driving the demand in the personalized nutrition market across several regions.

Did you know, Segterra one of the players in the market, is offering the InsideTracker platform? The company provides personalized nutrition and fitness plans based on blood testing, DNA, and lifestyle habits. The high acceptance of technologies is helping in food consumption and healthcare plans and support in shaping the food and healthcare industry.

Amazon Fresh has collaborated with Habit to deliver customized health plans to consumers. Personalized Nutrition Innovation Summit is a forum for CEO and founders of innovative personalized nutrition and startups to meet potential partners and investors.



PERSONALIZED NUTRITION MARKET SEGMENTATION



The personalized nutrition market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, form, application, end-user, geography. Dietary supplements and nutraceuticals products have high potential in the Asia Pacific region. This segment accounts for over 52% of the APAC market share due to the increasing health awareness and personalized health diet plans. The usage frequency of nutraceuticals in developed countries is nearly 50% to 70% and is majorly used by females.

The acceptance of functional food and beverage products have high potential in the European region. Personalized sports nutrition is designed to modify food recommendations to improve direct and indirect factors that influence athletic performance. In China, the process for dietary supplement requires strict testing compared to the US, processes pharmaceutical approval.



The discovery of compounds such as vitamins, minerals, micronutrients, and other pigments has led to the advent of dietary supplements. It is growing at a CAGR of around 14% in the market. The aqueous coating solution is used to coat the tablets as it makes the tablet safe, protective, and easy to swallow, and the usage of this solution is booming in the supplements segment. Athletes, weightlifters, older adults, and people with chronic disease could require more general protein intake recommendations, pushing the growth of the powder-based supplement across the globe.



Consuming a nutritious diet is essential to maintain a healthy weight and attain the necessary nutrients for healthy body function. People are shifting toward personalized health advice as an individual can get dietary advice tailored explicitly according to the genotype to prevent and treat chronic diseases. Maintaining a healthy weight and eating is crucial for a sportsperson. Personalized nutrition plays a significant role in the sports nutrition market. DNAfit, one of the prominent players, is offering sports nutrition based on DNA.



The companies are collecting health information or nutritional status through tests or devices. They interpret the collected data and offer recommendations for ingredients according to consumer's diet requirements. Nowadays, direct-to-consumer genetic testing kits are provided to customers through players' websites, advertisements, or the internet.

The personalized recommendation is increasing in the hospital patient consumption of protein and calories and improving clinical nutrition outcomes. The healthcare tends, such as short length of stay in acute care facilities, shifted the bulk of nutrition education and nutrition therapy to the ambulatory setting to boost the global market demand.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



BASF SE, Herbalife Nutrition, DSM, Nutrigenomix, and Amway are some of the major vendors in the market. Personalized nutrition companies are adopting innovative technologies to retain a strong position in the global healthcare industry.

Players are manufacturing personalized nutrition with advanced product specifications. Players are creating a unique value proposition to sustain in the highly competitive environment.

Amway, an entrepreneur, leading in the health and wellness organization. Amway operates its business with a multilevel model and direct selling strategy, enabling its consumer to become the company's brand ambassadors.



Key Vendors

Amway

Herbalife Nutrition

Nutrigenomix

BASF SE

DSM

Other Prominent Vendors

Atlas Biomed

DNAlysis

Persona

Bactolac Pharmaceutical

Balchem

Wellness Coaches

DayTwo

BiogeniQ

Mindbodygreen

Helix & Gene

Metagenics

Baze

GX Sciences

Viome

Zipongo

Care/of

DNAfit

Vitagene

InstaFit

Segterra

Nutrino

Nourish3D

Rootine

Supp Nutrition

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Measurement Tools

7.2 COVID-19 Impact



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Advances in Personalized Nutrition Technologies

8.2 Growth Opportunities Through Collaborations and Strategic Partnerships

8.3 Personalization in Food & Healthcare Industry



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Rise in Aging Population Worldwide

9.2 Consumer Inclination Toward Healthy Lifestyles

9.3 Growing Focus on Digital Healthcare



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Stringent Regulatory Environment

10.2 Costly Dietary Supplements and Nutrition Plans

10.3 Inadequate Data Standardization



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Size & Forecast

11.2 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals

12.4 Functional Food & Beverages

12.5 Sports Nutrigenomics

12.6 Digitalized DNA



13 Form

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Tablet

13.4 Capsule

13.5 Powder

13.6 Liquid



14 Application

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Standard Supplement

14.4 Disease Based

14.5 Sports Nutrition



15 End-User

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Direct Consumers

15.4 Wellness & Fitness Centers

15.5 Hospitals & Clinics

15.6 Institutions



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oo9u3f

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

