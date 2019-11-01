Global Perspective of the Impact of Electric Vehicles on Power Demand - Forecast to 2040: Growth Opportunities in Digitisation, Business Models, Grid Transformation, Smart Cities, Subscription Based
DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impact of Electric Vehicles on Power Demand, Forecast to 2040 - A Perspective on Key Global Growth Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Impact Of Electric Vehicles On the Power Demand - A Perspective on Key Growth Markets report aims to provide a holistic overview of the electric vehicle penetration and its potential impact on the power demand.
A brief analysis on what it means to the different stakeholders such as EV manufacturers, battery suppliers, power utilities and infrastructure, EV end users, regulators and external actors, EV aggregators etc. have been analyzed. Recommendations on the strategies for energy service providers and various action plans for utilities have been elucidated. The geographical scope of the study includes the US, Europe, UK, Germany, China and Japan.
Falling battery prices, stringent emission regulations, rapid increase in public charging stations and innovation in eMobility business models are all drivers for growth in the electrification of transport over the next decade. Although the overall increase in electricity consumption is lower than many people might expect, the proliferation of EVs will pose challenges for the power grid post-2030. However, the rise of EVs will also generate new revenue opportunities for the energy service companies which require a clear roadmap for the utilities to capture the value offered by the flexibility of EVs.
One of the critical industry challenges in the eMobility ecosystem includes the limited interoperability of the current charging infrastructure and the lack of standards for EV charging solutions. Also, there is a threat of overloading of local distribution transformers due to EV addition and peak load problems. With limited customer awareness programmes about the utility tax rebates and schemes, outreach programmes are the need of the hour to boost the EV adoption.
With vehicle electrification, there is a huge opportunity to leverage disruptive technologies such as Vehicle 2 Grid and peer to peer blockchain trading to manage and optimize the grid. Companies that fail to embrace new technologies and business models will be left behind in this lucrative business.
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED
- How does the EV penetration look now, and how will it evolve in the key geographies identified?
- What is the power demand requirement due to the addition of EV? What will be the impact on the energy demand and different strategies required to overcome this?
- Who are the key industry stakeholders? What are the main growth opportunities for the different stakeholders involved in the energy ecosystem?
- What are the revenue opportunities for utilities to remain relevant in the changing ecosystem?
- What are the investment trends of the stakeholders in the energy space? What are the implications on the value chain and how are they expected to react?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Executive Summary - Key Findings
- Executive Summary - Implications
- Aggressive Scenario Power Demand Versus Generation Potential
- Future Generation Potential Versus Power Demand Modelling
- Action Plan for Utilities - 6 Key Strategies
Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
Market Background
- Global Trends Driving the Transition Toward EV
- Projected Global EV Milestones
- Global Battery Manufacturing Capacity
- Lithium-ion Pricing
- Key Stakeholders for Vehicle Electrification
- The Challenge - What Fast Charging Could Mean for the Grid
Drivers and Restraints
- Drivers and Restraints for EV-Power Ecosystem
- Drivers And Restraints Mapping
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
Impact of EVs on Power Demand - Methodology
- Forecasting Methodology
- Forecast Assumptions
- Forecast Assumptions - Limitations
The United States Of America
- Growth of EVs and Hybrids - US
- Scenario Modelling of Power Demand - US
- Future Generation Potential Versus Power Demand Modelling
- Implications on the Energy Grid and Strategic Recommendations
Germany
- Growth of EVs and Hybrids - Germany
- Scenario Modelling of Power Demand - Germany
- Future Generation Potential Versus Power Demand Modelling
- Implications on the Energy Grid and Strategic Recommendations
The United Kingdom
- Growth of EVs and Hybrids - UK
- Scenario Modelling of Power Demand - UK
- Future Generation Potential Versus Power Demand Modelling
- Implications on the Energy Grid and Strategic Recommendations
Japan
- Growth of EVs and Hybrids - Japan
- Scenario Modelling of Power Demand - Japan
- Future Generation Potential Versus Power Demand Modelling
- Implications on the Energy Grid and Strategic Recommendations
China
- Growth of EVs and Hybrids - China
- Scenario Modelling of Power Demand - China
- Future Generation Potential Versus Power Demand Modelling
- Implications on the Energy Grid and Strategic Recommendations
- Action Plan for Utilities
- Likely Evolution of Utilities' Role in EVs
Action Plan for Utilities
- Aggregating Demand Response With EV Charging
- Smart or Intelligent EV Charging Solution
- Scenario Analysis for Smart Charging - Role of Utilities
- Implementing Vehicle-to-grid Solutions
- V2G and V2H Services for Renewable Energy Market Integration
- Dynamic Pricing Model
- Peak Demand Shaving With Energy Storage Solution
- What are Utilities Doing Now - Partnerships With Key Stakeholders
Growth Opportunities
- Top 5 Growth Opportunities in the EV Market
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Digitisation
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Business Models
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Grid Transformation
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Smart Cities
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Subscription based Offerings
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
