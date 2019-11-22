Global Pest & Termite Control Market Report 2019-2023 with Profiles on Leading Players Rentokil Initial, Rollins, ServiceMaster Global (Terminix International Company), and Ecolab

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pest and Termite Control Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pest and termite control market has increased significantly during the years 2016-2018, and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023, tremendously.

The pest and termite control market is expected to increase due to rapid urbanization, changing climatic conditions, growth in the building construction, rising middle class population, surging industrial activities, increasing prevalence of vector-borne diseases, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as growing concerns regarding the level of toxicity in pesticides, lack of skilled manpower in developing regions, etc.

The global pest and termite control market is highly fragmented with many market players operating worldwide. Some pest control and termite market players operating on a local level while other players operating on a regional and global level. Many local and regional pest control service providers are offering pest control services for particular application and for specific pest type.

Further, key players of the pest and termite control market are Rentokil Initial plc, Rollins, Inc., ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (Terminix International Company, L.P.), Ecolab Inc. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Scope of the Report

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global pest and termite control market by value, by control method, by pest type, by application, by region, etc. The report also provides a detailed regional analysis of the pest and termite control market, including the following regions: North America (The US and Rest of North America), Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and RoW.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global pest and termite control market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Pests: An Overview

2.1.1 Harmful Effects of Pests

2.1.2 Conditions which Encourage Pests

2.2 Pest Control: An Overview

2.2.1 Goals of Pest Control

2.2.2 Steps to an Effective Pest Control Management Program

2.3 Pest Control Segmentation: An Overview

2.3.1 Pest Control Segmentation by Control Method

2.3.2 Pest Control Segmentation by Pest Type

2.3.3 Pest Control Segmentation by Mode of Application and Application



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Pest Control Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Pest Control Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Pest Control Market by Control Method (Chemical, Mechanical, Biological and Others)

3.1.3 Global Pest Control Market by Pest Type (Insects, Termites, Rodents and Other Pests)

3.1.4 Global Pest Control Market by Application (Commercial, Residential, Agriculture and Others)

3.1.5 Global Pest Control Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and RoW)

3.2 Global Pest Control Market: Control Method Analysis

3.2.1 Global Chemical Pest Control Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Mechanical Pest Control Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Biological Pest Control Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Other Pest Control Market by Value

3.3 Global Pest Control Market: Pest Type Analysis

3.3.1 Global Insect Control Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Insect Control Market by Insect Type (Cockroaches, Mosquitoes, Bedbugs and Others)

3.3.3 Global Mosquito Control Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Cockroach Control Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Bedbugs Control Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Other Insects Control Market by Value

3.3.7 Global Termite Control Market by Value

3.3.8 Global Termite Control Market by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and ROW)

3.3.9 Global Rodent Control Market by Value

3.3.10 Global Other Pests Control Market by Value

3.4 Global Pest Control Market: Application Analysis

3.4.1 Global Commercial Pest Control Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Residential Pest Control Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Agriculture Pest Control Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Others Pest Control Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Pest Control Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Pest Control Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Pest Control Market by Pest Type (Termites and Other Pests)

4.1.3 North America Termite Control Market by Value

4.1.4 North America Other Pests Control Market by Value

4.1.5 North America Pest Control Market by Region (The US and Rest of North America)

4.1.6 The US Pest Control Market by Value

4.1.7 The US Pest Control Market by Application (Residential, Commercial and Others)

4.1.8 The US Pest Control Application Market by Value

4.1.9 Rest of North America Pest Control Market by Value

4.2 Europe Pest Control Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia Pacific Pest Control Market: An Analysis

4.4 South America Pest Control Market: An Analysis

4.5 RoW Pest Control Market: An Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.2 Changing Climatic Conditions

5.1.3 Growth in the Building Construction

5.1.4 Rising Middle Class Population

5.1.5 Surging Industrial Activities

5.1.6 Increasing Prevalence of Vector-borne Diseases

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Growing Concerns Regarding the Level of Toxicity in Pesticides

5.2.2 Lack of Skilled Manpower in Developing Regions

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Shift towards Biopesticides

5.3.2 Rising Deployment of Digital Pest Control

5.3.3 Strict New Regulations and Initiatives on Public Health & Sanitation



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Pest and Termite Control Market Players by Number of Acquisitions

6.2 Global Pest Control Players by Market Share

6.3 North America Pest Control Players by Market Share



7. Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategy)

7.1 Rentokil Initial plc

7.2 Rollins, Inc.

7.3 ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (Terminix International Company L.P.)

7.4 Ecolab Inc.



