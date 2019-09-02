Global Pest Control Market to 2027: Increase in Deployment of Digital Pest Control Services and Growth in Emerging Markets

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pest Control Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pest Control Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include emergence of biological pest control solutions, increase in deployment of digital pest control services and growth in emerging markets.

Based on the mode of application, the market is segmented into pellets, powder, baits, sprays, coir and traps.

Amongst pest type, the market is fragmented into termites, wildlife, insects, rodents and other pest types.

Depending on the control method, the market is categorized into biological, mechanical and chemical.

Biological is subdivided into plant extracts, predatory insects and microbials.

Mechanical is further categorized into light traps, malaise traps, ultrasonic vibrations, trapping, adhesive traps and mesh screens. In addition, Chemical is divided into rodenticides, insecticides and other chemicals.

By application, the market is classified into residential, industrial, commercial, livestock, agriculture and other applications.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Emergence of Biological Pest Control Solutions

3.1.2 Increase in Deployment of Digital Pest Control Services

3.1.3 Growth in Emerging Markets

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Pest Control Market, By Mode of Application

4.1 Pellets

4.2 Powder

4.3 Baits

4.4 Sprays

4.5 Coir

4.6 Traps



5 Pest Control Market, By Pest Type

5.1 Termites

5.2 Wildlife

5.3 Insects

5.4 Rodents

5.5 Other Pest Types



6 Pest Control Market, By Control Method

6.1 Biological

6.2 Mechanical

6.3 Chemical

6.4 Other Control Methods



7 Pest Control Market, By Application

7.1 Residential

7.2 Industrial

7.3 Commercial

7.4 Livestock

7.5 Agriculture

7.6 Other Applications



8 Pest Control Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Sumitomo Chemical

10.2 BASF

10.3 DowDuPont

10.4 Bell Laboratories Inc.

10.5 Pelgar International

10.6 Bayer Cropscience

10.7 Syngenta

10.8 FMC Corporation

10.10 ADAMA

10.11 Rollins Inc.

10.12 Atalian Servest

10.13 Rentokil Initial PLC

10.14 The Terminix International Company

10.15 Truly Nolen Pest Control

10.16 Ecolab



