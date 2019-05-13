Global Pest Control Services Market Analysis & Forecast 2019-2023 - Increase in Deployment of Digital Pest Control Services
May 13, 2019, 17:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pest Control Services Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The pest control services market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.
The increase in demand for insurance-based pest control services will drive the pest control services market growth during the forecast period.
Significant costs associated with pest control services are propelling many vendors in the market to create insurance-based pest control services for both residential and commercial customers. Furthermore, the growing interest from customers on including pest control coverage as a standard feature in home insurance. To capture this growing demand, vendors are focusing on the market and provides opportunities for insurance-based pest control services. This will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Complexity of pest control procedures and safety protocols for chemicals used in pest control
One of the growth drivers of the global pest control services market is the complexity of pest control procedures and safety protocols for chemicals used in pest control. The complex nature of pest control procedures has prompted residential and commercial customers to pot for professional pest control services.
The increasing the availability of DIY pest control products
One of the challenges in the growth of the global pest control services market is the increasing availability of DIY pest control products. This will hinder the adoption of professional pest control services.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors seek to improve efficiency and productivity by launching new applications to attract more customers.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- Anticimex
- Ecolab
- Rentokil Initial
- Rollins
- The ServiceMaster Company
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- General pest control - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Termite control - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Market consolidation through M&A
- Increase in deployment of digital pest control services
- Growth in emerging markets
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
- Comparative analysis of key vendors
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Anticimex
- Ecolab
- Rentokil Initial
- Rollins
- The ServiceMaster Company
