Global Pest Control Services Market Analysis & Forecast 2019-2023 - Increase in Deployment of Digital Pest Control Services

The pest control services market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.

The increase in demand for insurance-based pest control services will drive the pest control services market growth during the forecast period.

Significant costs associated with pest control services are propelling many vendors in the market to create insurance-based pest control services for both residential and commercial customers. Furthermore, the growing interest from customers on including pest control coverage as a standard feature in home insurance. To capture this growing demand, vendors are focusing on the market and provides opportunities for insurance-based pest control services. This will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Complexity of pest control procedures and safety protocols for chemicals used in pest control

One of the growth drivers of the global pest control services market is the complexity of pest control procedures and safety protocols for chemicals used in pest control. The complex nature of pest control procedures has prompted residential and commercial customers to pot for professional pest control services.

The increasing the availability of DIY pest control products

One of the challenges in the growth of the global pest control services market is the increasing availability of DIY pest control products. This will hinder the adoption of professional pest control services.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors seek to improve efficiency and productivity by launching new applications to attract more customers.



This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Players



Anticimex

Ecolab

Rentokil Initial



Rollins



The ServiceMaster Company

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Residential - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

General pest control - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Termite control - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Market consolidation through M&A

Increase in deployment of digital pest control services

Growth in emerging markets

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Comparative analysis of key vendors

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Anticimex

Ecolab

Rentokil Initial



Rollins



The ServiceMaster Company



