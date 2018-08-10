Global Pesticides Market Analysis 2013-2018 & Forecasts 2018-2023
17:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Pesticides Market By Type (Synthetic Pesticides & Bio Pesticides), By Application (Cereal, Fruits, Plantation Crops, Vegetables & Others), By Formulation (Dry & Liquid), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global pesticides market is projected to reach $ 90 billion by 2023
Growth in the market is anticipated on account of shrinking area under cultivation leading to need for higher productivity per acre and increasing demand for nutritional food items, globally. Rising focus towards the eradication of crop production losses and increase the nutritional qualities of the product is further expected to aid market growth in the coming years.
Crop protection measures of various governments and organizations leading to weed management programs, coupled with emergence of new trends such as development of Nano pesticides to reduce the effect of pesticide application on environment are anticipated to positively influence the global pesticides market over the coming years.
Global Pesticides Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of pesticides in global market:
- Pesticides Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Type (Synthetic Pesticides & Bio Pesticides), By Application (Cereal, Fruits, Plantation Crops, Vegetables & Others), By Formulation (Dry & Liquid), By Region
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in the global pesticides market
- Syngenta International AG
- Bayer AG
- BASF SE
- DowDuPont Inc.
- Monsanto Company
- Nufarm Limited
- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Sinochem Group
- China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina)
- FMC Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Pesticides Market Outlook
6. Global Pesticides Market Segmental Analysis
7. Global Pesticides Market Regional Analysis
8. Market Dynamics
9. Market Trends & Developments
10. Value Chain Analysis
11. Regional Price Analysis
12. Competitive Landscape
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wj3pmq/global_pesticides?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets