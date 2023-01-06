Global Pet Apparel Market Outlook to 2032 - Key Players Include Pet Factory Company, ABO Gear, Body Glove Pet and Good2Go

Jan 06, 2023, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Apparel Market Outlook (2022-2032)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for pet clothing market is anticipated to reach a value of $7 Bn by 2032, with sales increasing at a CAGR of 5% throughout that time.
The growing trend of pet humanization across the globe is anticipated to boost market growth. Sales in the market are being driven by the introduction of upscale pet clothing created through partnerships with well-known fashion brands like H&M and Ralph Lauren.
The prevalence of pet fashion influencers, small pet apparel firms, and improvements in product design are also contributing to the industry's rising trajectory. For instance, Boobie Billie, the fashionable Instagram dog, just unveiled a high-end clothing line. Recently, Dsquared2 and Poldo Canine Couture worked together to create a comprehensive line of dog apparel and accessories.
Demand for pet gear is anticipated to increase due to the existence of non-profit groups devoted to animal welfare. The market will grow as a result of demand from animal shelters, animal protection groups, and communities that are worried about stray animals.
Key Takeaways:
- Based on product type, sales of shirts & tops will increase at a considerable pace over the forecast period.
- In terms of pet types, the dog segment is anticipated to remain most lucrative through 2032.
- By sales channel, demand for pet apparel across online retail channels will continue rising.
- The U.S. Will dominate the North America pet apparel market over the forecast period, with sales growing at a 4% CAGR through 2032.
- Demand in the India pet apparel market is expected to increase at a 5% CAGR over the assessment period.
Competitive Landscape
- Leading manufacturers of pet apparels are focusing on aggressive promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches to improve sales in the market.
- Key players operating in the global pet apparels market include Pet Factory Company, ABO Gear, Body Glove Pet, Good2Go, Hip Doggie, Moshiqa, Petstock, Hunter International GmbH, Insect Shield, MILK&PEPPER, and Bedhead Pajamas Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition
3. Key Market Trends
3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market
3.2. Product Innovation Trends
3.3. Future Prospects of Pet Apparel Market
3.3.1. Factors Fuelling growth
3.3.2. Influx of Brands
3.3.3. Innovative Distribution and Marketing Strategies
4. Global Pet Apparel Market Demand Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
4.1. Historical Market Volume (Units) Analysis, 2017-2021
4.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Units) Projections, 2022-2032
4.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
5. Global Pet Apparel Market - Pricing Analysis
5.1. Regional Pricing Analysis By Material Type
5.2. Pricing Break-up
5.2.1. Manufacturer-Level Pricing
5.2.2. Distributor Level Pricing
5.3. Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark
6. Global Pet Apparel Market Demand (in Value or in US$ Mn) Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
6.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2021
6.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032
6.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
6.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis
7. Market Background
7.1. Top Pet Apparel Brands
7.2. Macro-Economic Factors
7.2.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook
7.2.2. Global Consumer Spending Outlook
7.2.3. Retail Sector GVA and Growth
7.2.4. Per Capita Disposable Income
7.2.5. Global Urbanization Outlook
7.2.6. Global Working Population Statistics
7.2.7. E-commerce Penetration Overview
7.3. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
7.3.1. Top Company's Historical Growth
7.3.2. Per Capita Disposable Income
7.3.3. Global consumer Goods Industry Analysis
7.3.4. Global Urbanization Growth outlook
7.3.5. World internet User Statistics
7.4. Industry Value and Supply Chain Analysis
7.5. Market Dynamics
7.5.1. Drivers
7.5.2. Restraints
7.5.3. Opportunity Analysis
7.6. PESTLE Analysis of Pet Apparel Market
7.7. Investment Feasibility Matrix
7.8. Porter's Five Force
8. Global Pet Apparel Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Product Type
8.1. Introduction/Key Findings
8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Product Type, 2017-2021
8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Product Type, 2022-2032
8.3.1. Coats
8.3.2. Jackets
8.3.3. Shirts & Tops
8.3.4. Sweaters & Hoodies
8.3.5. Others
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product Type
9. Global Pet Apparel Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Pet Type
9.1. Introduction/Key Findings
9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Pet Type, 2017-2021
9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast Pet Type, 2022-2032
9.3.1. Dogs
9.3.2. Cats
9.3.3. Others
9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Pet Type
10. Global Pet Apparel Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Material Type
10.1. Introduction/Key Findings
10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Material Type, 2017-2021
10.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Material Type, 2022-2032
10.3.1. Cotton
10.3.2. Polyester
10.3.3. Lenin
10.3.4. Others
10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Material Type
11. Global Pet Apparel Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Sales Channel
11.1. Introduction/Key Findings
11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Sales Channel, 2017-2021
11.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2022-2032
11.3.1. Supermarket/Hypermarkets
11.3.2. Wholesalers/Retailers
11.3.3. Direct sales
11.3.4. Pet Specialty Stores
11.3.5. Online Retailers
11.3.6. Other Sales Channel
11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Sales Channel
12. Global Pet Apparel Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Region, 2017-2021
12.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2022-2032
12.3.1. North America
12.3.2. Latin America
12.3.3. Europe
12.3.4. East Asia
12.3.5. South Asia
12.3.6. Oceania
12.3.7. MEA
12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region
13. North America Pet Apparel Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
14. Latin America Pet Apparel Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
15. Europe Pet Apparel Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
16. East Asia Pet Apparel Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
17. South Asia Pet Apparel Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
18. Oceania Pet Apparel Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
19. MEA Pet Apparel Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
20. Market Structure Analysis
21. Competition Analysis
22. Assumptions and Acronyms Used
23. Research Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xo4ujm
