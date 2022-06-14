Global PET Bottles Market Report to 2028 - by Application and Region

DUBLIN, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PET Bottles Market, By Application and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic is widely used for manufacturing packaging materials such as bottles. PET bottles are more durable, transparent, lightweight, non-reactive, cost-effective, and thermally stable than polypropylene (PP), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) bottles.



The demand for PET bottles for bottled water packaging is being driven by the growing demand for packaged drinking water among consumers around the world, as they offer a long shelf life, ease of use, and enhanced protection against potential deterioration agents, as well as are less expensive than other packaging options.



PET is also preferred by manufacturers over other plastic packaging products, as it allows for the least amount of raw material loss during the manufacturing process. Its highly recyclable nature, as well as the ability to add multiple colors and designs, has elevated it as a preferred option. Refillable products have also emerged as a result of growing consumer awareness of environmental issues, resulting in increased demand for the PET bottles.



Consumers are increasingly gravitating toward alternative packaging materials that are more environmentally friendly. Owing to their environmentally friendly nature and great recyclability, aluminum and glass have seen strong acceptance rates. As a result, consumers are increasingly turning away from plastic. Therefore, this factor is hampering the growth of the global PET bottles market.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global PET bottles market, market size (US$ Bn), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains an attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new material type launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global PET bottles market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Berry Plastics Group Inc., GTX Hanex Plastic Sp. Z O.O., Gerresheimer AG, Graham Packaging Company, RPC Group, Rexam PLC, Silgan Holdings, WestRock, Exo Packaging, Alpha Group, and Crown Holdings

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make an informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global PET bottles market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global PET bottles market

