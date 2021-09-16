Global Pet Food Ingredients Market Report 2021-2026: Increasing Pet Ownership in Developing Economies to Benefit Global Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pet Food Ingredients Market Growth Opportunities, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study primarily focuses on assessing the growth opportunities for the pet food ingredients market with respect to ingredients such as probiotics, prebiotics, health ingredients (glucosamine, chondroitin, melatonin, omega-3 fatty acids), and others (vitamins, organic acids, organic trace minerals, enzymes).

The key driver for the global pet food ingredients market is the trend of humanization of pets, which is driving the demand for premium pet foods. Growing consciousness amongst pet owners toward their pet's joint health, immunity and digestive health, skin health, and general wellness is driving the demand for functional and specialized ingredients, such as probiotics, prebiotics, glucosamine, chondroitin, melatonin, omega-3 fatty acids, and others.

By application, the scope of the study includes dogs, cats, and other pets (ornamental birds, small mammals, aquarium, and reptiles). Dog foods dominate the global pet food ingredients market due to higher levels of incorporation than food for cats and other types of pets.

North America dominates the global pet food ingredients market due to its high pet population and high consumer spending ability. However, increasing pet ownership in Asia-Pacific and Latin America due to rising per-capita disposable income and humanization of pets, the markets in these regions are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been considered in this analysis. Developed economies, such as North America and Europe, witnessed increased pet adoption in 2020 to combat loneliness amid lockdown measures. This, in turn, boosted the demand for premium pet foods and resulted in increasing demand for pet food ingredients.

Contrarily, a few countries of Asia-Pacific, such as China, Malaysia, and Singapore, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa witnessed increased cases of pet abandonment, which affected the market growth of pet food ingredients in these regions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Pet Food Ingredients Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Pet Food Ingredients Market

Pet Food Ingredients Market, Scope of Analysis

Executive Summary, Pet Food Ingredients Market

Market Segmentation

Market Definition

Key Competitors for Pet Food Ingredients Market

Forecast Assumptions, Pet Food Ingredients Market

Value Chain, Pet Food Ingredients Market

Value Chain Analysis, Pet Food Ingredients Market

Pet Demographics Data, Pet Food Ingredients Market

COVID-19 Effect on the Global Pet Food Industry

Key Growth Metrics for Pet Food Ingredient Market

Revenue Forecast, Pet Food Ingredients Market

Unit Shipment Forecast, Pet Food Ingredients Market

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Pet Food Ingredients Market

Revenue Forecast by Ingredients, Pet Food Ingredients Market

Unit Shipment Forecast by Ingredients, Pet Food Ingredients Market

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Ingredients, Pet Food Ingredients Market

Revenue Forecast by Application, Pet Food Ingredients Market

Unit Shipment Forecast by Application, Pet Food Ingredients Market

Revenue and Unit shipment Forecast Analysis by Application, Pet Food Ingredients Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, Pet Food Ingredients Market

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Pet Food Ingredients Market

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region, Pet Food Ingredients Market

Market Outlook of Amino Acids in the Pet Food Industry

Market Trends, Pet Food Ingredients Market

Competitive Environment, Pet Food Ingredient Market

Competitive Landscape Analysis, Pet Food Ingredients Market

Top Mergers and Acquisitions by Pet Food Product Formulators, Pet Food Ingredients Market

Recent Product Launches by Pet Food Product Formulators, Pet Food Ingredients Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Probiotics

Key Growth Metrics for Probiotics

Revenue Forecast, Probiotics

Revenue Forecast by Application, Probiotics

Revenue Forecast by Region, Probiotics

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Probiotics

Revenue Forecast by Species, Probiotics

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Species, Probiotics

Market Activities, Probiotics (2018 and 2020)

Patent/Technological Updates - Probiotics

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Prebiotics

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Health Ingredients

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Others Segment

7. Growth Opportunity Universe, Pet Food Ingredient Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Rising Demand for Premium Pet Food is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Pet Food Ingredients Market, 2021-2026

Growth Opportunity 2 - Increasing Pet Ownership in Emerging Economies of Asia-Pacific is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Global Pet Food Ingredient Market, 2021-2026

Growth Opportunity 3 - Adoption of Microencapsulation Technology is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Probiotics Market, 2021-2026

8. Next Steps

