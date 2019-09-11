Global Pet Food Manufacturing Markets, 2014-2018 & 2019-2022 Featuring Mars Petcare, Nestle Purina Petcare, Nutreco, Hill's Pet Nutrition, InVivo Animal Nutrition and Health

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Food Manufacturing Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Pet Food Manufacturing Market Forecast to 2022 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global pet food manufacturing market.

The pet food manufacturing market consists of sales of pet foods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce dog and cat food and other animal food from ingredients such as grains, oilseed mill products and meat products. This market does not include agricultural animal food.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the pet food manufacturing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Pet Food Manufacturing market global report from the author answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider animal and pet food market, and compares it with other markets.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global pet food manufacturing market, accounting for 41% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global pet food manufacturing market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global pet food manufacturing market.



The increasing humanization of pets is enabling pet food manufacturers to offer premium products targeted towards pet owners. Humanization of pets implies that pet owners treat pets like members of their family, and thus they are increasingly buying premium and super-premium foods and sophisticated snacks and treats for pets. Premium pet foods are natural, organic, have higher quality and are safer than regular pet foods. In 2016, about 14% of pet food launches in the USA were positioned as indulgent or premium.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Pet Food Manufacturing Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Pet Food Manufacturing Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Pet Food Manufacturing Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Pet Food Manufacturing Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Pet Food Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies



8. Pet Food Manufacturing Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Pet Food Manufacturing Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Pet Food Manufacturing Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Pet Food Manufacturing Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Pet Food Manufacturing Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Pet Food Manufacturing Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Pet Food Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Dog And Cat Food

10.1.2. Other Pet Food



11. Pet Food Manufacturing Market Metrics

11.1. Pet Food Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Pet Food Manufacturing Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned

Mars Petcare Inc

Nestle Purina Petcare

Nutreco

Hill's Pet Nutrition

InVivo Animal Nutrition and Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gqeo8h





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

