Global Pet Food Market Analysis and Outlook 2019-2023 - Growing e-Commerce Business in Pet Food Drives the Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pet Food Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall scenario of the global pet food market has changed dynamically over the years.

The changing approach of consumers towards owning pets and subsequently caring about pet's health is driving the overall market. Pet owners are feeding their pets with high-quality premium pet food, due to increasing awareness about various nutritional benefits of pet food.

The market is surging ahead due to the trend of nuclear families; with pets being treated as a part of the family. Among all the pet foods, cats and dogs food dominate the pet food market by a large margin of sales across the world. Factors such as increasing disposable income, rising urbanization, rise in pet ownership across the world and growing e-commerce business of pet food have driven the growth of the global pet food market.



Regionally, the market is segmented into - North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Australasia, and Middle-East & Africa. North America dominated the global pet food market by a major share, owing to the rising trend of pet humanization and growing urbanization. Several small pet food manufacturers are expanding their product line by launching a new variety of flavors to capture the attention of pet owners.



The global pet food market is majorly concentrated with four key players - Nestle, General Mill, Colgate-Palmolive Company and the J.M. Smucker Company. Among all the key players, Nestle rules the global market with its high revenue. The continuous efforts of these key players to improve their product portfolio has helped them to occupy a significant position in the global pet food market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Overview

1.1 Pet Food

1.2 Types of Pet Food

1.3 Processing of Pet Food

1.4 Pet Food Ingredients Management



2. Global Pet Food Market Analysis

2.1 Global Pet Food Market by Value

2.2 Global Pet Food Market by Value Forecast

2.3 Global Pet Food Market Value by Pet Type

2.3.1 Global Dog Food Market Value Forecast

2.3.2 Global Cat Food Market Value Forecast

2.4 Global Pet Food Market Value by Region



3. Regional Pet Food Market Analysis

3.1 North America

3.1.1 North America Pet Food Market by Value

3.1.2 North America Pet Food Market Value Forecast

3.1.3 North America Pet Food Market Value by Type

3.1.4 North America Dog Food Market Value Forecast

3.1.5 North America Cat Food Market Value Forecast

3.2 Western Europe

3.3 Latin America

3.4 Asia-Pacific

3.5 Eastern Europe

3.6 Australasia



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Disposable Income

4.1.2 Rising Urbanization

4.1.3 Rise in Pet Ownership across the World

4.1.4 Increasing Awareness about Nutritional Benefits of Pet Food

4.1.5 Growing E-Commerce Business in Pet Food

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Dogs and Cats Dominate Pet Ownership

4.2.2 Humanization of Pets

4.2.3 Premiumization of Pet Food

4.3 Challenges

4.1.1 High Prices of Pet Food

4.1.2 Increasing Obesity in Pets

4.1.3 Stringent Legal Regulations



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 The Global Market

5.1.1 Key Players - Share in Global Pet Food Market

5.1.2 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

5.1.3 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

5.2 The U.S. Market

5.2.1 Key Players - Share in US Pet Food Market



6. Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategies)

6.1 Nestle S.A.

6.2 General Mills

6.3 Colgate - Palmolive Company

6.4 The J.M. Smucker Company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fuv52e

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

