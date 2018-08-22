Global Pet Food Packaging Market Report 2018-2022: Key Trends Include Premiumization of Pet Food, Recyclable Packaging & Use of Advanced Packaging

The "Global Pet Food Packaging Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pet food packaging market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.07% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the premiumization of pet food. Premiumization alters the end-user's perception of the quality of pet food. Premium packaging addresses the consumer demand in nutritional value and freshness aspects of the product, in turn, contributing to the growth of the market considerably in the forthcoming years.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increase in pet ownership and spending. The increase in pet adoption has been witnessed not only in large markets including North America and European countries but also in emerging markets including China and Brazil. The rising pet adoption and subsequent increase in demand for pet food products will be the major factors driving the pet food packaging market during the predicted period.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the rising prices of raw materials used in pet food packaging. The prices of raw materials including plastics and paper used in pet food packaging are increasing. Furthermore, owing to the shrinkage of supply, there has been a significant increase in the price of raw paper as well.

Key Vendors

  • Amcor
  • Ardagh
  • Bemis
  • Huhtamaki
  • Mondi

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PACKAGING TYPE

  • Segmentation by packaging type
  • Comparison by packaging type
  • Flexible packaging - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Rigid packaging - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by packaging type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Premiumization of pet food
  • Recyclable packaging
  • Use of advanced packaging

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive landscape

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jj2536/global_pet_food?w=5

