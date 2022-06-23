Global Pet Hair Care Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Players Include Groomers Limited, Zoetis, Burt's Bees Products and Spectrum Brands Holdings

DUBLIN, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Hair Care Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

One of the prime factors driving the market growth is a surge in the pet population around the world. Pets are taken as companion animals for removing loneliness and to bring joy.

People also adopt a pet for love for other living creatures and as a mark of status. Pets are popular among children as well as the young population, who consider them as companions. Pets owners also expanded significantly on grooming and healthcare of their pets, creating demand for pet cosmetic and care products and hence driving the market for pet hair care.



Pet hair care products include shampoo, conditioner, serum, and more. These products ensure the healthy hair growth of pets and enable the hair to look shiny and smooth. Haircare products also remove insects, bacteria, dirt, and other undesirable stuff that gets stuck in on pets and have the potential to cause health issues. It is forecasted that with a rise in disposable income and growing pet healthcare concerns, demand for pet hair care will surge tremendously.



Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global pet hair care market has been segmented as North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The North American region dominates the market of pet hair care, growing at a promising rate. Rising pet ownership coupled with increased investment in the pet care market is expected to drive the segment growth.

A report by Insurance Information Institute shows that 70% of the household in the US, accounting for 90.5 million, have at least one pet. Of these, 69 million have dogs, 45.3 million have cats, 3.5 million have horses, and the rest have other animals.



The European region also holds a promising share in the market. However, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow fastest during the forecasted period. The notable surge in the pet population and significant increase in disposable income will support the market growth.



Dog hair care is expected to dominate the market during the forecasted period.

Based on pet type, the pet hair care market is segmented as dogs, cats, horses, and others. The dog hair care segment is expected to dominate the market at the fastest CAGR during the forecasted period. Dogs dominate pet preference in North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

A notable surge in dog population in these region's markets is projected to drive the demand for pet dog pet hair care during the forecasted period. Cats are popular pets in the European region, and hence cat hair care market is projected to be significant. Horses have a lower population owing to their high maintenance and hence contribute lower to the market.



The commercial sector accounts for a large share of the market.

By end-user, the pet hair care market has been segmented into the household sector and commercial sector. The commercial sector is projected to hold a large share of the market. The commercial sector accounts for grooming houses and pet care homes. Owners with fewer pets refrain from buying pet care products and hence visit the grooming house for their pet grooming.

Furthermore, the increasing popularity of grooming houses coupled with increasing investment and professionalism in the sector is expected to support the market growth.



The online platform has been emerging as a key source of demand generation.

Based on distribution channels, the pet hair care market has been segmented as online and offline. The offline platform accounted for supermarkets, hypermarkets, stores, and others. The segment dominates the market.

However, the online sales of pet hair care are expected to grow at a promising rate during the forecasted period. Surging internet penetration has notably boosted online shopping for pet care products, supporting the market for pet hair care. Furthermore, emerging pet-specific websites has significantly highlighted the range of products available for pet grooming, supporting the market.



COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic boosted the market for pet hair care. The robust spread of the virus and confinement of people in their homes, along with COVID uncertainties and anxieties, increased pet adoption to deal with loneliness and depression, hence increasing pet adoption, therefore increasing pet care products demand. The market potential for pet hair care increased notably due to the spread of the virus.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. PET HAIR CARE MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Shampoo

5.3. Conditioner

5.4. Serum

5.5. Others



6. PET HAIR CARE MARKET, BY PET TYPES

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Dogs

6.3. Cats

6.4. Horses

6.5. Others



7. PET HAIR CARE MARKET, BY END-USERS

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Household sector

7.3. Commercial



8. PET HAIR CARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Online

8.3. Offline



9. PET HAIR CARE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. United States

9.2.2. Canada

9.2.3. Mexico

9.3. South America

9.3.1. Brazil

9.3.2. Argentina

9.3.3. Others

9.4. Europe

9.4.1. United Kingdom

9.4.2. Germany

9.4.3. France

9.4.4. Italy

9.4.5. Others

9.5. Middle East and Africa

9.5.1. Israel

9.5.2. South Africa

9.5.3. Others

9.6. Asia Pacific

9.6.1. China

9.6.2. Japan

9.6.3. India

9.6.4. Australia

9.6.5. Others



10. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

10.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

10.3. Mergers, Acquisition, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



11. COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. Beaphar

11.2. The Himalaya Drug Company

11.3. Petkin Inc.

11.4. EM & EM Personal Care Pvt. Ltd

11.5. Groomers Limited

11.6. Zoetis Inc

11.7. Burt's Bees Products Company

11.8. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc

11.9. Bayer AG

11.10. INNOVACYN, INC

