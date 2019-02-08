Global PET Packaging Market Report 2019-2023 with Market Position of Amcor, Gerresheimer, RPC Group, Silgan Holdings, and Tetra Laval International

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global PET Packaging Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts have predicted that the PET packaging market will register a CAGR of close to 4% by 2023.

Rising popularity of lightweight packaging to emerge as major trend in the market. Increase in R&D activities, to develop new lightweight packaging to reduce wastage and enhance end-user usability, is gaining momentum. Lightweight packaging is both cost-effective and recyclable in nature. For instance, glass packaging solution is heavy. It is cumbersome to transport products packed in glasses. This packaging solution also increases the cost of production and bottling. Therefore, goods manufacturers are moving toward the adoption of lightweight plastic packaging.

Market Overview



Growth in the organized retail segment



Organized retail refers to the chain of retail stores that are either entirely owned or franchised and managed by a single large corporate entity. The leading company, which controls all the connected retail stores, is responsible for the supply chain, and product and inventory management. The organized retail sector holds a dominant share of the overall retail sales in countries such as the US, the UK, and Canada.



Volatility in raw material costs



All plastics and plastic-derivative materials and products, including PET packaging, are produced from refined petroleum hydrocarbons. A large share of the overall production cost of PET packaging is attributed to the petroleum-based raw materials, which are refined from crude oil. Sometimes PET packaging may also contain other resins and binders to grant it specific material properties. The volatility in the market price of these raw materials is a major challenge for most of the vendors of the global PET packaging market.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Amcor and Gerresheimer, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the rising popularity of lightweight packaging and the growth in the organized retail segment, will provide considerable growth opportunities to PET packaging manufacturers.



Amcor, Gerresheimer, RPC Group, Silgan Holdings, and Tetra Laval International are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Beverages industry - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Household goods sector - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Food industry - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

PART 10: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 11: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Amcor

Gerresheimer

RPC Group

Silgan Holdings

Tetra Laval International

PART 12: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jn5msq/global_pet?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

