Global PET Packaging Market Report 2019-2023 with Market Position of Amcor, Gerresheimer, RPC Group, Silgan Holdings, and Tetra Laval International

Feb 08, 2019

The "Global PET Packaging Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts have predicted that the PET packaging market will register a CAGR of close to 4% by 2023.

Rising popularity of lightweight packaging to emerge as major trend in the market. Increase in R&D activities, to develop new lightweight packaging to reduce wastage and enhance end-user usability, is gaining momentum. Lightweight packaging is both cost-effective and recyclable in nature. For instance, glass packaging solution is heavy. It is cumbersome to transport products packed in glasses. This packaging solution also increases the cost of production and bottling. Therefore, goods manufacturers are moving toward the adoption of lightweight plastic packaging.

Market Overview

Growth in the organized retail segment

Organized retail refers to the chain of retail stores that are either entirely owned or franchised and managed by a single large corporate entity. The leading company, which controls all the connected retail stores, is responsible for the supply chain, and product and inventory management. The organized retail sector holds a dominant share of the overall retail sales in countries such as the US, the UK, and Canada.

Volatility in raw material costs

All plastics and plastic-derivative materials and products, including PET packaging, are produced from refined petroleum hydrocarbons. A large share of the overall production cost of PET packaging is attributed to the petroleum-based raw materials, which are refined from crude oil. Sometimes PET packaging may also contain other resins and binders to grant it specific material properties. The volatility in the market price of these raw materials is a major challenge for most of the vendors of the global PET packaging market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Amcor and Gerresheimer, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the rising popularity of lightweight packaging and the growth in the organized retail segment, will provide considerable growth opportunities to PET packaging manufacturers.

Amcor, Gerresheimer, RPC Group, Silgan Holdings, and Tetra Laval International are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Beverages industry - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Household goods sector - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Food industry - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

PART 10: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 11: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Amcor
  • Gerresheimer
  • RPC Group
  • Silgan Holdings
  • Tetra Laval International

PART 12: APPENDIX

