Global Petrochemical Markets, 2022-2026 - Growing Demand for Plastics, Increasing Demand from End Use Industries, Capacity Additions, Rising Crude Oil Prices

DUBLIN, April 27, 2022 -- The "Global Petrochemical Market (By Type & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global petrochemical market is forecasted to reach US$872.14 billion in 2026, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 6.20 % during the period spanning from 2022 to 2026.

Growth in the global petrochemical market was supported by factors such as rising population, growing demand for plastics, accelerating production of natural gas, abundant raw material availability in the Middle East and increasing demand from packaging industry. However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by rising crude oil prices, rising environmental concerns.

The global petrochemical market by type can be segmented as follows: polypropylene, benzene, toluene and polyethylene. Polyethylene is widely used in consumer goods industry ranging from fashion apparel to sports goods to toys, due to its ability to handle physical stress.

The global polyethylene market by type can be segmented as follows: Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) and High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE). In 2021, the dominant share of the market was being held by LLDPE, followed by LDPE and HDPE.

The global petrochemical market by region can be segmented as follows: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The largest share of the market was being held by Asia Pacific, followed by North America, and Europe. Factors such as increasing demand from end use industries, economic development and capacity additions helped in boosting market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the global petrochemical market negatively. Travel restrictions, dwindling prices of oil & gas, production cuts, and growing requirement for chemicals and refined products hindered the growth of the market for petrochemicals.

The competitive competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, BASF SE, China National Petroleum Corporation, DOW Chemical Company and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. ) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Petrochemical

1.1.1 Petrochemical- Introduction

1.2 Groups of Petrochemicals

1.3 Primary Petrochemicals

1.3.1 Olefin Derivatives

1.3.2 Aromatic derivatives

1.3.2 Methanol

1.4 Intermediates and derivatives

1.5 Petrochemical Production Process



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Petrochemicals Market

2.2 Change in Demand from Key End-use Sectors

2.3 Plunging Crude Oil Prices

2.4 Feedstock Supply and Product Demand Imbalances

2.5 Post-COVID Scenario



3. Market Analysis

3.1 Global Petrochemical Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Global Petrochemical Market by Region

3.3 Global Petrochemical Market by Type

3.3.1 Global Polypropylene Market Forecast by Value

3.3.2 Global Benzene Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Toluene Market Forecast by Value

3.3.4 Global Polyethylene Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Polyethylene Market Demand by End Use

3.5 Global Polyethylene Market by Type

3.5.1 Global Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market Forecast by Value

3.5.2 Global Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Market Forecast by Value

3.5.3 Global High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Forecast by Value

3.6 Global Polyethylene Production by Geography

3.6.1 Global Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Production by Geography

3.6.2 Global Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Production by Geography

3.7 Global Petrochemical Forecast by Production Capacity

3.8 Global Petrochemical Production Capacity Forecast by Type

3.8.1 Global Ethylene Forecast by Production Capacity

3.8.2 Global Methanol Forecast by Production Capacity

3.8.3 Global Propylene Forecast by Production Capacity

3.8.4 Global Benzene Forecast by Production Capacity

3.8.5 Global Toluene Forecast by Production Capacity

3.9 Global Petrochemical Production Capacity by Region



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific

4.2 North America

4.2.1 The US Ethylene Market Forecast by Value

4.2.2 The US Propylene Market Forecast by Value

4.2.3 The US Benzene Market Forecast by Value

4.2.4 The US Toluene Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Europe

4.4 Latin America

4.5 Middle East & Africa



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Population

5.1.2 Growing Demand For Plastics

5.1.3 Accelerating Production of Natural Gas

5.1.4 Abundant Raw Material Availability in the Middle East

5.1.5 Increasing Demand from End Use Industries

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Economic Development

5.2.2 Capacity Additions

5.2.3 Digitalization

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Rising Crude Oil Prices

5.3.2 Environmental Concerns



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players

6.1.3 Research and Development Expenses- Key Players



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategies

BASF SE

Chevron Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

DOW Chemical Company

China National Petroleum Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

