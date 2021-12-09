Global Petrochemicals New Build and Expansion Projects Report 2021-2025: Focus on Methanol, Ethylene, Polypropylene, Urea, Propylene, Polyethylene, Ammonia

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Petrochemicals New Build and Expansion Projects Outlook to 2025 - Review by Type, Commodity, Development Stage, and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally, 1,365 upcoming petrochemicals projects are expected to start operations during the 2021 to 2025 outlook period.

Of these, 1,189 represent new build projects and 176 are expansions of existing projects. In the global petrochemicals sector, the polypropylene segment is expected to witness the highest number of projects(128) commencing operations during the 2021 to 2025 outlook period. Polyethylene and propylene segments follow with 118 and 99 projects, respectively.



Scope

Global petrochemicals projects count by type, and development stage that are expected to start operations during 2021-2025

Global petrochemicals projects cost by type, region, key commodities, and key countries for the period 2021-2025

Global petrochemicals projects capacity additions by type, key commodities, and key countries for 2021-2025

Project outlook of key petrochemical commodities - methanol, ethylene, polypropylene, urea, propylene, polyethylene, and ammonia - that are expected to start operations during 2021-2025

Reasons to Buy

Understand outlook of global petrochemicals projects that are expected to start operations during 2021-2025

Keep abreast of capacity and cost outlook of key petrochemical commodities - methanol, ethylene, polypropylene, urea, propylene, polyethylene, and ammonia

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong petrochemicals projects data

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on the global petrochemicals projects

Assess your competitor's planned petrochemicals projects

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2. Global Petrochemicals New Build and Expansion Projects Outlook, 2021-2025

2.1 Key Highlights

2.2 Petrochemicals Projects Outlook by Type and Commodity

2.3 Petrochemicals Projects Outlook by Development Stage

2.4 Petrochemicals Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Region

2.5 Petrochemicals Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries



3. Methanol Projects Outlook

3.1 Methanol Projects Outlook by Type

3.2 Methanol Projects Outlook by Development Stage

3.3 Methanol Projects Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries

3.4 Methanol Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

3.5 Major Methanol Projects



4. Ethylene Projects Outlook

4.1 Ethylene Projects Outlook by Type

4.2 Ethylene Projects Outlook by Development Stage

4.3 Ethylene Projects Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries

4.4 Ethylene Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

4.5 Major Ethylene Projects



5. Polypropylene Projects Outlook

5.1 Polypropylene Projects Outlook by Type

5.2 Polypropylene Projects Outlook by Development Stage

5.3 Polypropylene Projects Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries

5.4 Polypropylene Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

5.5 Major Polypropylene Projects



6. Urea Projects Outlook

6.1 Urea Projects Outlook by Type

6.2 Urea Projects Outlook by Development Stage

6.3 Urea Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries

6.4 Urea Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

6.5 Major Urea Projects



7. Propylene Projects Outlook

7.1 Propylene Projects Outlook by Type

7.2 Propylene Projects Outlook by Development Stage

7.3 Propylene Projects Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries

7.4 Propylene Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

7.5 Major Propylene Projects



8. Polyethylene Projects Outlook

8.1 Polyethylene Projects Outlook by Type

8.2 Polyethylene Projects Outlook by Development Stage

8.3 Polyethylene Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries

8.4 Polyethylene Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

8.5 Major Polyethylene Projects



9. Ammonia Projects Outlook

9.1 Ammonia Projects Outlook by Type

9.2 Ammonia Projects Outlook by Development Stage

9.3 Ammonia Projects Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries

9.4 Ammonia Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

9.5 Major Ammonia Projects



