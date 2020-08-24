Global Phacoemulsification Markets, 2020-2027 - A $385 Million Opportunity Assessment by Product and Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Phacoemulsification Market (By Products - Phacoemulsification Systems & Phacoemulsification Consumables; By Region - North America, Europe & Asia Pacific) Market Outlook 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global phacoemulsification market is estimated to be valued at US$ 385 million in the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% in the period 2020 to 2027.

Growth of phacoemulsification surgery for cataract treatment is attributed to prevalence of cataract cases, the rise in number of diabetics, the increasing geriatric population and the minimally invasive nature of the procedure. However, the market faces several challenges due to stringent regulatory compliance, the possibility of post-surgical complications and side-effects, lack of awareness of the procedure and a dearth of skilled professionals.

Technological prowess in the ophthalmology industry has led to the development of new advanced phacoemulsification systems with exceptional versatility. These systems portray simplified graphical UI, wireless remote control and various other advanced features.

Report Scope

The provides detailed analysis of the global phacoemulsification market from qualitative and quantitative outlooks during the forecast period across various market segments and regional markets. It also provides coverage on market dynamics with potential impact on the market during the forecast period and an in-depth analysis of the leading companies operating in the market.

Parameter Description

Base year: 2016

2016 Forecast period: 2020-2027

2020-2027 Market sizing: Revenue in US$ Millions & CAGR for the period 2016 to 2027

Revenue in US$ Millions & CAGR for the period 2016 to 2027 Vendor scope: Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Alcon Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Nidek Co. Ltd., Novartis AG

Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Alcon Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Nidek Co. Ltd., Novartis AG Report coverage: Revenue forecast, market share analysis, company analysis, competitive landscape, market growth drivers, market restraints, market trends and company profiles

Segments Covered

The report provides revenue forecasts for global, regional and country levels. It also provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. For the purpose of research, the publisher has segmented the global phacoemulsification market report on the basis of geography and product types.

Major industry players operating in the global phacoemulsification market include Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Alcon Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Nidek Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles the performance comparison of the aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section.



In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in the global phacoemulsification market.

Key Questions Answered



The historical market size of the phacoemulsification market from 2016 to 2019 in US$ Millions.

Projected market growth in the forecasted period 2020 to 2027 with estimated revenue for each year in US$ Millions.

The regional analysis of the phacoemulsification market is provided for the period 2019 to 2027.

Market drivers, restraints and industry trends that have an impact on revenue.

Profiling of major companies with a detailed analysis of their phacoemulsification devices.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Ophthalmology

3.1 Background

3.2 Eye Disorders

4. Cataract

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Types of Cataract

4.3 Treatment

4.3.1 Phacoemulsification

4.3.2 Extracapsular cataract surgery

4.3.3 Intracapsular cataract surgery

4.4 Market Analysis

4.4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.4.2 Market Share by Surgical Device

4.4.3 Market Share by Region

5. Phacoemulsification

5.1 Overview

5.2 Surgical Procedure

6. Market Analysis

6.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.2.1 Market Share by Segments

6.2.2 Market Share by Region

7. Market Segmentation

7.1 Phacoemulsification Systems

7.2 Phacoemulsification Consumables



8. Regional Analysis

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

9. Market Dynamics

9.1 Industry Trends & Development

9.1.1 Collaborations in the Industry

9.1.2 Technological Advancement

9.2 Growth Drivers

9.2.1 Prevalence of Cataracts

9.2.2 Rise in Number of Diabetics

9.2.3 Increasing Geriatric Population

9.2.4 Minimally Invasive Procedure

9.3 Challenges

9.3.1 Stringent Regulations

9.3.2 Complications & Side-effects

9.3.3 Lack of Awareness

9.3.4 Dearth of Skilled Professionals

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Comparative Analysis

10.2 Financial Analysis

11. Company Profiles

11.1 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

11.2 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

11.3 Alcon Inc.

11.4 Johnson & Johnson

11.5 Nidek Co. Ltd.

11.6 Novartis AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f5x08x

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

